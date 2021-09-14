MONTREAL - Bombardier Inc. has launched an updated Challenger 350 mid-sized business jet, giving wealthy buyers who are increasingly seeking private flights during the pandemic a redesigned interior and environmental features of its larger Global 7500 aircraft.

The renamed Challenger 3500 will have Nuage seats and fly at lower cabin altitude.

It will also have a voice-controlled cabin to manage lighting, temperature and entertainment systems, wireless chargers throughout the cabin and a standard-equipped autothrottle system in the cockpit.

Bombardier says the Challenger 3500 will be the first mid-sized aircraft to receive an environmental product declaration that confirms its environment footprint throughout its entire life cycle, something that was awarded to the Global 7500.

Entry-into-service of the 10-passenger plane with a list price of US$26.7 millionis expected in the second half of 2022.

Analyst Walter Spracklin of RBC Dominion Securities says the first update of the Challenger 300 family since the 350's launch in 2014 will be well-received by investors as the changes are less costly than clean-sheet designs.