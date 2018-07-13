(Bloomberg) -- A suicide bomber killed at least 70 people on Friday in the worst attack in Pakistan in nearly 18 months as the country witnesses a spate of violence ahead of a tense July 25 national election.

More than 100 others were also injured after at an election rally in northwestern Mastung in the restive province of Balochistan, Qadir Lashari, a deputy commissioner for the district, said by phone. The death toll is expected to increase as some of the wounded are in a critical condition, he said.

This is the third major attack to take place that has targeted politicians in the South Asian nation this week. Balochistan Awami Party leader Siraj Raisani was killed in the Mastung blast, while Haroon Bilour, a key leader of the Awami National Party, was murdered in a suicide bombing in the northwestern city of Peshawar. Akram Khan Durrani of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal escaped a blast in northern Bannu on Friday.

Beset by widespread violence in previous election campaigns, up until this week Pakistan had been spared from major attacks ahead of the ballot. The armed forces have beefed up security in recent years and Friday’s bombing was the worst in the country since an attack on a shrine in southern Sindh province in February 2017.

However, the run-up to the poll has been marred by allegations of widespread army-led media censorship and intimidation. The military, which has directly governed the country for almost half of its independent existence since 1947, has repeatedly denied claims that it is attempting to engineer a controllable government into power.

