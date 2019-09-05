(Bloomberg) -- After August’s historic drop, it was starting to seem like Treasury yields could only fall. And then came Thursday, when an enormous surge reminded even well-entrenched bulls that the world’s biggest bond market isn’t a one-way street.

Yields on 10-year notes jumped as much as 12 basis points to 1.59% following a ray of hope in the U.S.-China trade war, as the two nations agreed to face-to-face talks next month. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF sank as much as 2.1%, the largest intraday slump for the long-bond fund since October. It was a global selloff. For instance, German 30-year rates briefly turned positive after a month under zero.

Other catalysts were at play, too. The 10-year yield hit its Thursday high after growth at U.S. service businesses beat estimates. This week’s deluge of investment-grade corporate bond sales from Apple Inc. and others flooded the market with supply, which tends to drive up yields. And a trio of central banks just refrained from sounding dovish, putting some investors on alert for policy surprises.

“Treasuries are not a one-way trade, even as the trend is for lower yields,” said Scott Buchta, head of fixed income strategy at Brean Capital. “It’s a risk-on related move today given trade-talks are back on. But the backdrop of the high level of corporate issuance is also adding some volatility and putting upside pressure on Treasury yields.”

Treasuries enjoyed a huge, yield-suppressing rally in August. U.S. debt returned 3.4%, the biggest monthly return since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index. The iShares long-bond ETF, often called TLT, surged 11% for the biggest monthly gain since September 2011. The rate on 30-year Treasuries sank to a record low of 1.90% on Aug. 28. It jumped Thursday to 2.07%.

Investors might want to be skeptical that increases will continue. There’s a double whammy of news Friday: the latest U.S. jobs report comes out and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks about monetary policy, his last comments before the quiet period leading up to policy makers’ Sept. 18 decision on rates.

Rates futures traders are pricing in another quarter-point reduction at that meeting, and a total of about 64 basis points of easing by year-end.

“I don’t see much risk of Treasury yields rising substantially from here,” said Thomas Urano, portfolio manager at Sage Advisory Services. “The reality is the major central banks are making capital readily available around the globe. The trade war is also undeniably causing a significant global slowdown, so yields will remain biased downward.”

