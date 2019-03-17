(Bloomberg) -- The pieces are falling into place for a rally in emerging-market debt.

After trailing behind equities this year, bonds are gaining momentum. The Bloomberg Barclays emerging-market local-currency bond index is approaching the record high it reached almost a year ago. And while equity funds suffered their biggest weekly outflow since the second quarter of last year -- with a U.S.-China trade resolution probably still weeks away -- fixed-income funds are attracting “solid amounts of fresh money,” according to the most recent EPFR Global data.

The brightening bond-market outlook shows how the weakest economic growth since the global financial crisis is boosting the case for the Federal Reserve’s dovish turn, limiting the dollar’s gains and allowing other central banks around the world to follow suit. The U.S. currency had its biggest weekly drop this year ahead of the Fed’s decision Wednesday, when policy makers may keep rates steady while signaling one more increase or none at all through the rest of 2019. Central banks in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Brazil, Colombia, Taiwan and Russia will probably hold rates, too.

“The increased likelihood of more stable U.S. interest rates and a halt to the balance sheet unwind should put a floor on emerging-market assets by allowing for easier emerging-market central bank policy,” Andrea Iannelli, investment director at Fidelity International in London, said in an emailed note. Iannelli favors local bonds of “countries with the potential for rate cuts, with a steep curve or with generous real yields, such as in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, South Africa, Serbia and Indonesia.”

Will Doves Cry?

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas meeting will be presided for the first time by new Governor Benjamin Diokno. Investors will gauge how serious Diokno is about pursuing a pro-growth stance and tolerating a weaker peso. BSP raised rates last year by a total of 175 basis points to help support the peso. The currency has weakened since Diokno’s appointment on March 4

Bank Indonesia has room to cut its policy rate as inflation has eased to a near-decade low and the rupiah is recovering. Central bank Governor Perry Warjiyo reiterated earlier this month the benchmark rate is near its peak following 175 basis points of tightening in 2018. A deteriorating trade deficit, however, may deter the bank from easing any time soon as it focused on “external stability” at last month’s meeting

“We’ll be looking for clues if Asia’s aggressive duo in 2018, Indonesia and the Philippines, continue to defy easing over currency stability,” Prakash Sakpal, an economist at ING Groep NV in Singapore, wrote in a note

The chances of Bank of Thailand raising its benchmark interest rate in March are slim as inflation remains benign, Kanit Sangsubhan, a member of the monetary policy committee, said this month. The central bank last boosted its rate in December, the first hike in seven years Thailand on March 24 holds its first general election since the military junta seized control in a 2014 coup. Foreign investors have already pulled a net $700 million from Thai stock and bond markets this year amid the political intrigue; at the same time, the currency’s rise has weighed on tourism and exports, the key drivers of the economy

Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday will probably hold its key rate at an all-time low in its first policy meeting under new chief Roberto Campos Neto. Investors will watch for any hint of further rate cuts after a spate of disappointing economic data; policy makers in Colombia, Taiwan and Russia will also likely keep rates unchanged. Morocco will decide on rates too this week

Bolsonaro to Meet Trump

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, making his first visit to the U.S. since taking office, is set to meet Donald Trump on Tuesday at the White House, where they may sign bilateral and tax agreements. He then heads to Chile to meet President Sebastian Pinera on Thursday

Brazil’s energy minister says an accord to be signed with Trump may pave the way for U.S. companies to explore Brazil for uranium and invest in new nuclear power plants

Macri Blow

Argentine gross domestic product and unemployment data on Thursday are expected to show the economy sank further into a recession, another blow to President Mauricio Macri as the country heads toward elections

The dollar-peso’s one-month non-deliverable forward implied yield -- a gauge of traders’ expectations on the currency’s funding costs -- more than doubled last week to 80.9 percent, the highest in the developing world

IMF on Ecuador

The International Monetary Fund will probably release new details on the economic overhaul needed in Ecuador as part of a $4.2 billion financing program; Ecuador has provided the second-best bond returns in the developing world this year

Key Economic Data

Poland will see a slew of macro data, including core inflation and labor and output prints. The central bank will publish minutes from its last meeting on Thursday

South Africa publishes consumer inflation data for February, with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey predicting a slight acceleration. January retail sales data will also be watched by traders looking for clues on the central bank’s policy path, with the next review scheduled for March 28

