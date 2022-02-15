(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s sovereign yield curve has been jolted into life as a buyer’s strike and dovish central bank triggers a sharp steepening -- setting the market aside from global peers.

The move looks set to continue as the big institutions that dominate purchases of super-long maturities stick to the sidelines, hurt by the recent turmoil in global stocks and bonds. Others are waiting for new investment allocations or busy tidying up portfolios for the end of Japan’s fiscal year in March, according to analysts.

The gap between Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yield and its 30-year equivalent has widened to a three-year high, climbing about 10 basis points in a little over two weeks. That steepening stands in stark contrast to the flattening trend seen in the equivalent Treasuries and German bund curves.

“A steepening curve and yields rising even to attractive levels are evidence domestic investors aren’t buying,” said Koichi Sugisaki, a strategist at Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities in Tokyo. “A selloff in global asset classes on monetary tightening talk has damaged their portfolios, reduced their risk-taking capacity and desire to buy on dips.”

While bond investors around the world reel under the impact of hawkish central bankers, Japanese ones still operate under the super-easy policy of the Bank of Japan. The BOJ remains wedded to capping 10-year yields at the top of their target range and looks content for now to allow longer-dated equivalents to push higher -- steepening the curve.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told lawmakers Tuesday that super-long yields that are too low could have an adverse effect on pension funds.

Stock Competition

Longer-maturity yields have barely reached levels that might trigger buying from Japan’s giant life insurers, according to Yusuke Ikawa, a strategist at BNP Paribas in Tokyo. That would be 0.90% for 30-year JGBs, about where the bonds traded at on Tuesday.

“They are probably currently underweight stocks, so could be selling domestic bonds to make money to buy undervalued Japanese stocks,” Ikawa said. “JGB yields face an upward bias with risk particularly in super-long sectors as investors have no choice but to be cautious with stocks and bonds falling sharply from the end of 2021.”

Japan’s equity benchmark the Topix Index has fallen about 10% from a September high.

Lack of Funds

Life insurers may not even have the funds to take advantage of the rise in yields, thanks to sluggish business trends and a faster pace of purchases earlier, according to Morgan Stanley MUFG’s Sugisaki.

Japan Securities Dealers Association data showed net purchases of super-long JGBs were at 1.9 trillion yen ($16.4 billion) in the October-to-December quarter compared to 3 trillion yen for the fiscal first half from April.

Fear of catching a falling knife may also hold insurers back, not least because they have seen what happened to European bonds when there was a sudden shift, he added. Last week, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde declined to rule out the possibility of a rate hike this year, spurring traders to expand their bets.

While Kuroda has been pushing back against a possible shift in policy, there is growing speculation as his term ends next April. Political pressure could see the BOJ offer hints of policy normalization at its March meeting, giving an upside risk to yields, said Yusuke Hashimoto, fixed-income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein Japan.

Hedge Trade

The unwinding of a popular relative value trade also points to a potential source of pressure on Japanese bonds. Traders selling U.S. or European debt on the prospects of policy normalization often hedged positions with purchases of JGBs, according to BNP’s Ikawa.

“Overseas yields have risen considerably and investors can’t keep shorting U.S. or European bonds,” he said. “They may take profits and also remove yen longs that were used as a hedge.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.