Bond Defaults Are the Highest on Record as India’s Economy Slows

(Bloomberg) -- Indian companies have defaulted on a record $1.2 billion of bonds so far this year after the shadow bank crisis triggered a credit squeeze, and it doesn’t look like the worst is over.

Those firms that delayed or missed debt payments in 2019 still have $17 billion of notes and loans outstanding including the defaulted securities, according to company documents, exchange filings and data compiled by Bloomberg.

Strains in India’s credit markets following the IL&FS Group’s collapse in 2018 shut access to funding for domestic borrowers, increasing the pace of corporate defaults. A slowdown in the nation’s economic expansion to a six-year low of 5% in the quarter ended June is also hurting companies.

Following are the top companies that missed or delayed debt payments in 2019:

--With assistance from Divya Patil and P R Sanjai.

To contact the reporters on this story: Anurag Joshi in Mumbai at ajoshi53@bloomberg.net;Rahul Satija in Mumbai at rsatija1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrew Monahan at amonahan@bloomberg.net, Ken McCallum, Denise Wee

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.