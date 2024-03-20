(Bloomberg) -- An esoteric insurance bond market with similarities to banks’ Additional Tier 1s is heating up, with investors rushing to buy the debt just as a regulatory deadline makes a surge in supply likely this year.

Dutch insurer ASR Nederland NV saw big demand for its Restricted Tier 1 note sale today, getting more than €2.4 billion ($2.6 billion) in orders for a €500 million bond and tightening the yield in the process, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. It’s the third RT1 offering in a major currency this year — the fastest ever pace of issuance — and follows heavily oversubscribed deals by AXA SA and NN Group NV. AXA’s €1.5 billion sale also set a record for the largest RT1 ever issued.

The sales have been popular with investors because RT1s offer more yield than safer types of debt, while still having the reassurance of insurers’ strong capital structures. And the demand backdrop comes at an opportune time for Europe’s insurance companies, which have tens of billions of dollars’ worth of older bonds that will soon lose compliance with post-financial crisis rules.

“Institutional investors have shown a massive appetite for insurance debt, with recent RT1 and senior notes issuances being oversubscribed multiple times,” said Marcos Alvarez, managing director of global insurance ratings at Morningstar DBRS. “This strong demand for insurance debt will continue,” he said.

The urgency to sell new RT1s comes from the end of a grace period given to European insurers after rules known as Solvency II came into effect. The regulations, designed to make insurers more robust, made old types of junior bonds ineligible as capital, with a deadline of end-2025. It also spurred the creation of RT1 notes in 2017 as a capital buffer that works in a similar way to AT1s for banks.

Both AXA and NN Group launched buybacks or exercised early repayment options on legacy bonds after their RT1 sales. ASR is also looking to buy back bonds issued a decade ago.

Similar to their banking equivalents, RT1s are perpetual, interest payments can be canceled and holders have to swallow losses through principal writedowns or conversion to equity once regulatory capital falls below a threshold — typically below 75%. Still, RT1s have stayed in the shadow of AT1s, amounting to about a tenth of the size of that market, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. They have also lacked headline-grabbing events, like the $17 billion wipeout of Credit Suisse bonds a year ago.

For financial sector credit investors, who buy AT1s, insurers RT1s can be a diversification play, as they can be less volatile when banking peers get into trouble, according to Filippo Alloatti, head of financials in the credit team at Federated Hermes.

Meanwhile, insurers have an extra incentive to issue as some of their old-school bonds feature structures where interest payments step up, according to Jakub Lichwa, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management. “Step-ups bonds have basically always been called in the past,” he said.

To be sure, insurers can mix and match different types of junior debt within regulatory limits so it’s unlikely that they will replace every old-school note with an RT1. Last year, during an early round of grandfathered bond replacements, insurers sold Tier 2 bonds instead. Tier 2s are senior to RT1s.

Still, the pieces are coming together for a stellar year of RT1 supply.

“This year, we’ve witnessed a favorable environment for European financial institutions to reenter the market,” said Morningstar’s Alvarez. The Solvency II transition “is a crucial event that will drive more European insurers to take proactive measures.”

