(Bloomberg) -- Asset managers kept unwinding bullish Treasury futures bets ahead of the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting, a defensive move that sent net long positions for “real money” investors such as pension funds and insurance companies to the lowest in eight months.

The selling pressure, reflected in CFTC data through March 19, matched a backup in US yields since early February, as investors pushed back expectations for rate cuts following reports showing stubborn inflation. Along with contributing to the selloff in Treasuries, the unwind in futures also signaled the potential that some asset managers were paring back on basis trades — wagers that seek to profit from gaps between prices on Treasuries and futures — and instead pivoting to credit.

US Treasuries declined in the days leading up to last week’s two-day policy meeting, only to reverse course and rally after the Fed left intact its median estimate for three rate cuts this year. While the cash market has turned around, there still may be further unwinding of Treasury futures bets, though, as the derivatives market tends to lag movements in underlying bonds, Bank of America strategists including Meghan Swiber say in a Monday note.

Meanwhile, separate fresh data shows the appetite for taking on interest-rate risk in the cash market remains strong. The latest JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s client survey released Tuesday showed investors are the most bullish on Treasuries since December, on a net-long basis.

Here’s a rundown of the latest positioning across the market:

Futures De-Leveraging

In latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data through March 19, asset managers unwound net long positions by roughly 89,000 10-year note futures equivalents, the sixth round of deleveraging seen over the past seven weeks. Since Feb. 7, real-money net long unwinds have now totaled more than 1 million 10-year note futures equivalents, to the lowest net longs since July.

Most of the latest unwind from asset managers was seen in the long bond, ultra-long bond and two-year futures for a combined $8.2 million per basis point in risk, per the CFTC data. Meanwhile, hedge funds were notably bullish in futures tied to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate — which closely tracks the central bank’s key policy rate — in the week leading up to the Fed’s March 20 policy announcement, adding extensively to net long positions.

Net Cash Longs on the Rise

JPMorgan’s latest Treasury client survey showed that in the week through March 25, net long positioning was the most since December.

Bearish Skew Erodes

Over the past week, huge Treasury options flow in the form of buying of May and June calls on 10-year note futures resulted in the 10-year call/put skew favoring calls by the most since February at one point, before unwinding slightly back toward neutral. Flows over the past week included 20,000 May 114.00/114.50 call strip bought at 10 and 10,000 June 114.50 calls, expiring May 24, bought at 12. Also, 10-year Week 2 options saw a buyer of 110.75 calls in 50,000 (the strike has been bought in 100,000 and the 110.75 puts in 50,000).

SOFR Options Most Active

Over the past couple of sessions, demand has emerged for a cheap downside options play via numerous SOFR tenors targeting the Fed to keep rates elevated for longer than current market expectations, including leaving rates unchanged at the June meeting. Tuesday’s action saw the theme continue, via buyers of put structures in both July and August SOFR options. Last week, the heaviest positioning add was seen int he 94.6875 strike. Popular plays have included SOFR Jun24 94.8125/94.75/94.6875 put flies and the SOFR Sep24 95.00/94.6875 1x3 put spread.

SOFR Options Heat-Map

The most populated SOFR strike out to the Dec24 tenor remains the 95.50 targeting a 4.5% yield. The bulk of open interest in the strike is the Jun24 puts, which also make the bulk of the outstanding open interest in the 95.00 strike. Other populated strikes include the 95.25, 94.875 and 96.00 levels, all boosted by a high amount of Jun24 put holders.

