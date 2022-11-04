Bond Market Is Only Game in Town for Loan-Starved Turkey Inc.

(Bloomberg) -- Some of Turkey’s biggest companies are flocking to the bond market for local-currency financing, forced to borrow at nearly double the cost of commercial loans as central bank regulations smother their access to corporate credit.

Debt sales by firms have accelerated since July to reach 24.4 billion liras ($1.3 billion) as of Oct. 21, according to Borsa Istanbul data, nearly three times the total raised in the entire first half of the year.

The cost of borrowing through bonds was as high as 36% in October, compared with an average commercial loan rate of 18.3%.

The pivot toward debt by businesses ranging from glass manufacturers to telephone companies is a reflection of a new divide in Turkish credit markets as the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pursues an economic model that looks to channel loans to smaller firms or net exporters.

Regulations that enforce more selective lending are offsetting an unprecedented push by the central bank to loosen monetary policy, an approach that left Turkey with the world’s deepest negative interest rates when adjusted for inflation. And given that the global bond market is effectively shut to companies that aren’t household names or don’t offer exorbitant yields, local-debt sales are a lifeline.

“As bank lending is stifled, corporates are rushing to the bond market,” said Murat Gulkan, head of OMG Capital Advisors, an Istanbul-based firm specializing in structured finance.

“However, the bond market is simply not large enough to match a meaningful portion of bank lending,” Gulkan said. “Bank lending is several orders of magnitude larger than the bond market.”

The cost of commercial credit in Turkey has fallen since peaking at near 30% in July, with the weighted average rate for bank loans down more than 10 percentage points since then.

The central bank has said that small and medium-sized enterprises took out a record amount of more than $30 billion in loans this year. Three rounds of rate cuts delivered 350 basis points of easing since August, bringing the benchmark to 10.5% despite an acceleration in inflation past 85%.

But in parallel with the ultra-loose monetary stance, the central bank is encouraging targeted lending that tilts the allocation of cheap capital toward exporters and investment-oriented firms.

Not-So-Easy Money

Businesses and bankers have been vocal about the need to ease access to credit across the economy, even warning of a financing crunch for companies.

The head of Isbank, Turkey’s second-largest lender by market value, also called for a reversal of recent regulations that are forcing banks to hold an outsized amount of government debt.

The rules mean “we are at a point of not being able to support industries” championed by Erdogan’s economic model, Isbank’s chief executive officer, Hakan Aran said this week.

Finding loans harder to come by, some companies have little choice but to turn to the debt market.

“It is not necessarily a good idea to have companies migrate en masse away from highly collateralized banking relationships and borrow under unsecured terms from, say, pension funds,” Gulkan said.

