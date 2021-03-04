(Bloomberg) -- Selling in the bond market is ready to explode and take U.S. Treasury yields soaring to 2%, according to strategists who believe this year’s rout is not yet over.

Analysts at ING Groep NV say investors’ attitude toward holding longer-dated bonds has grown cautious, “to put it mildly,” exacerbating the potential for rapid selling on any sign of weakness in the market. They see yields on 10-year Treasuries rising another 50 basis points, joining the likes of BNP Paribas SA who also expect yields at 2% by year-end.

Investor jitters were on display again Wednesday, when a bigger-than-expected bond sale plan from the U.K. caused ructions globally. Concern over supply hitting the market is adding to fears inflation is set to accelerate, which could force central banks to begin tightening policy. Then there’s the risk liquidity evaporates to fuel sharper moves.

“The bond market has been sitting on a powder keg since last week,” wrote ING strategists led by Padhraic Garvey in a note to clients. “In this context, we do not blame investors for exiting at the first sign of a selloff.”

Liquidity in the $21 trillion Treasury market, which underpins the financial system, is under scrutiny following last week’s startling gyrations and weak auction demand. The gap between bid and offer prices for 30-year bonds hit the widest since the panic of March 2020.

For ING, the five-year U.S. bond is the key barometer for where rates are going. Mizuho International Plc agrees, having signaled a 0.75% level -- broken a week ago -- as the threshold that could signal a sharp correction in riskier stock and credit markets. Yields were hovering at 0.72% in London trading.

For now though, central banks are tolerating the pick up in bond yields, seeing them as a sign of improving sentiment over the economy. The European Central Bank sees no need for drastic action to curb the rise in longer-term borrowing rates.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will probably seek to convince traders Thursday that the institution will be ultra-patient in pulling back its support for the economy.

BNP strategists see the market pricing in an interest-rate hike from the Fed at the end of 2022, leading them to raise their year-end Treasury forecast to 2%. While they see the Fed sticking with dovish rhetoric, their risk scenario is that doesn’t work and the central bank has to increase the pace of bond purchases beyond the current $120 billion per month.

“A break in asset market correlations and collapse in UST market liquidity (all out taper tantrum or “T”) would likely facilitate a Fed response to limit the deterioration in financial conditions,” wrote BNP strategists including Sam Lynton-Brown. While no Fed rate hikes are expected until the end of 2022, “this does not prevent the market from pricing it in.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.