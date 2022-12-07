(Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood said the bond market appears to show that the Federal Reserve is making a “serious mistake” with its monetary policy.

Deflation is a much bigger risk than inflation, Wood said in a series of Tweets, adding that commodity prices and “massive retail discounts” were underscoring her view.

