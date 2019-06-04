(Bloomberg) -- Bond investors are pricing in more stimulus from the European Central Bank and still don’t see inflation being revived, making President Mario Draghi’s task of responding to the markets unenviable.

Policy makers will review monetary policy Thursday as yields across the continent breach record lows on global trade and growth fears, with traders looking for more details on the latest round of cheap bank loans, known as TLTROs. Still, officials may need to signal they are considering stronger action, such as a new round of quantitative easing, if they are to maintain credibility in the eyes of some investors.

“To fight back, the ECB needs to out-dove the market,” Jamie Searle, a fixed-income strategist at Citigroup Inc., said in a note to clients. “That’s unlikely to be achieved via TLTRO pricing or forward guidance changes. It needs to be stronger and unexpected, like a hint that QE can be restarted.”

Traders in money markets are pricing in a 50% chance of a rate cut from the ECB this year, while five-year forward five-year inflation swaps, a gauge of the market’s inflation expectations, are close to touching the lowest level on record at 1.28%. With the exception of Italy, Europe’s bonds have surged in recent weeks, with the yield on German, Greek, Spanish and Portuguese securities all dropping to the lowest level on record. The euro is hovering at the lowest level since 2017.

Here’s what bank strategists said about the ECB:

BofAML (Don’t doubt Draghi)

“We remain bullish duration, despite current levels,” write strategists Sphia Salim and Ruairi Hourihane “We could therefore easily envisage bunds at -25 basis points, even without further rally in the front end”

“TLTROs unlikely to be designed in a way that is particularly bullish peripherals” The ECB will “aim to significantly reduce the incentive for fresh carry trades, be that through a rate above the Refi or otherwise (for e.g. much stricter measures of compliance with the lending goals vs benchmarks”



Nordea Bank ABP (Risk of stronger euro)

We see risk/reward tilted towards a market reaction with a slightly stronger euro and higher euro rates, says Jan von Gerich, chief strategist at Nordea

While Draghi has proved many times that he can be more dovish than market expectation “this time it will be harder” Markets expect a rate cut, very negative outlook for the euro area already priced in and TLTRO-III terms to be less appealing than TLTRO-II terms

Draghi unlikely to open the door more to rate cuts compared to what he did in April

Credit Agricole (Underwhelming ‘bazooka’)

Given market positioning and FX valuation, positives from the unwinding of EUR-funded carry trades to prevail and euro could thus extend its recent recovery, strategist Valentin Marinov says

“With the ECB governing council apparently less supportive of an over-generous TLTRO and still divided on the idea of a tiered deposit rate, we think the markets may find Draghi’s new policy ‘bazooka’ underwhelming,” says Valentin Marinov, the head of G-10 currency strategy at Credit Agricole

Rabobank (Not dovish enough)

“There is a risk the ECB could appear ‘not dovish enough’ and we could see a short move higher in the euro,” says Jane Foley, the head of currency “The fact is the market is expecting too much from them”



