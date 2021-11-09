(Bloomberg) -- The rally in long-end Treasuries has taken the yield on 30-year bonds down to a level last seen in July.

The rate fell as much as 8 basis points to 1.8046%, below the 1.8078% low reached in September.

That’s a marked shift from around a month ago, when the benchmark reached as high as 2.1765%.

The gap between 5- and 30-year yields has narrowed to around 4 basis points to 72 basis points, fueled not only by moves in the long end but also by shifts in bets on the likely policy tightening trajectory of the Federal Reserve.

