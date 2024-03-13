(Bloomberg) -- The Latin American high-yield bond rally that started in El Salvador and expanded to Venezuela, Argentina and Ecuador has now swept up Bolivia in its wake. That’s a step too far for some investors.

El Salvador gained after unexpectedly meeting all its debt payments, while Venezuela rallied after the US lifted sanctions. Ecuador and Argentina jumped as they imposed radical free-market reforms following years of mismanagement.

But Bolivia hasn’t seen any of the measures that bolstered its peers, sticking instead to a fixed exchange-rate policy, state-led development of mineral resources and deficit-fueled growth. Argentina is planning to stop importing gas from Bolivia in October, which threatens to accentuate a dollar shortage that has left central bank reserves almost empty.

Despite all that, the bonds have returned 19% this year, making it one of the best bets in emerging-market sovereign debt this year, according to a Bloomberg index.

“I cannot explain the buying,” said Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Abrdn Plc. in London. “This thing is headed for disaster. This is our default candidate for the year.”

The $1 billion of bonds due in 2028 have soared 12 cents to 59 cents on the dollar this year, while the $850 million of 2030 bonds jumped 5 cents to 61 cents, according to pricing data collected by Bloomberg.

“I don’t get it,” said Ricardo Penfold, a managing director at Seaport Global in New York, referring to the bond rally. “There’s no reforms in Bolivia and there’s reforms in those other countries.”

Evo Barred

The bonds got a boost in December when socialist former President Evo Morales was barred from running in the 2025 election by the constitutional court.

They got another lift last month after the government agreed a 10-point plan with local industry leaders to tackle the dollar shortage and ease the path for new exports.

Bolivia only faces interest payments to bondholders over the next two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Larger bond bills don’t come due until 2026.

The Andean nation has “very serious fiscal and external problems, but the debt service remains manageable and they have political incentives not to default before the 2025 elections,” said Pilar Navarro, an economist at EMFI Group Ltd. “Some of the rebound is associated with the market reconsidering these factors.”

Barclays Capital Inc. strategist Sebastian Vargas wrote in January that he expects the country to muddle through with its bond payments, even as officials delay any sort of significant reforms until after the presidential election.

The government also remains confident and is even considering the sale of as much as $1 billion in green bonds this year to kickstart its lithium industry, Economy Minister Marcelo Montenegro told Bloomberg last week. The landlocked nation holds the world’s largest deposits of the white metal used in electric vehicle batteries.

‘All Boats’

But for all that optimism, Bolivia’s notes still trade at 1,756 basis points over similar US Treasuries, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. data.

The central bank had just $166 million left in cash as of December, the last date for which figures are available. That leaves it almost empty handed as it defends a 16-year-old currency peg that has made it nearly impossible to find dollars outside of the black market.

And the root cause of the problem remains. The government posted a fiscal deficit of about 7.5% of gross domestic product last year, which is expected to widen to about 7.8% in 2024. That needs to be financed either with domestic or external borrowing.

So, as the peril of government defaults in emerging markets this year cools, many money managers like Lazard Asset Management’s Arif Joshi worry that Bolivia may, or should, buck that trend.

“If the market keeps going higher, Bolivia might keep rallying, even though the fundamentals don’t support it,” said Carlos de Sousa, an investor at Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich. “It’s the ‘tide that raises all boats’ kind of dynamic.”

