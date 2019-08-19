(Bloomberg) -- The global bond rally is not over, according to Pendal Group’s Vimal Gor, who is betting on short-term Treasuries to continue to gain despite yields plumbing multiyear lows.

It’s not unthinkable that bond yields around the world go to zero and stay there, said the fund manager, who is known for a long-standing conviction on lower interest rates. Pendal started adding more duration to his portfolios when yields rose in the fourth quarter, and is now “pretty max long” short-term Treasuries and holds their Australian and New Zealand equivalents, he said.

“The market is massively underestimating how far this moves,” Gor, who oversees about A$20 billion (US$14 billion) as the head of bond, income and defensive strategies at the Sydney asset manager, said in an interview last week. “There’s still a lot more juice in this trade.”

Bond yields around the world have been plummeting amid signs of a slowing global economy and yield curves have inverted as investors become less convinced that easier monetary policy can help boost growth and inflation. Yields on 30-year Treasuries hit an all-time low of 1.91% last week and on the 10-year benchmark broke below 1.5% for the first time since 2016.

The only way yield curves will un-invert is if the Federal Reserve cuts aggressively to get the front end down, Gor said. He sees the Fed lowering rates by 50 basis points in September, and even the chance of an intra-meeting rate cut. The underlying U.S. economy is much weaker than anticipated, the global economy is decelerating quickly and distortions at the front end of the U.S. yield curve pose problems for banks, he said.

“By end of 2020, I would’ve thought the Fed’s taken Fed fund rates to zero and then gone down to minus 50 basis points,” Gor said.

Among other trades, Pendal said he is long the U.S. dollar and the yen, and short Asian currencies. The fund manager has also been shorting the yuan and sees it going to 7.5 per dollar in the next year, fueling a material weakening in Asian currencies.

As for potential risks to his conviction that the bond rally is far from over?

“The risk is that Trump comes out and tries to talk the dollar down or that you get a massive roll back of the tariffs, which I find incredibly unlikely at this point,” Gor said.

