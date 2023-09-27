(Bloomberg) -- Traders are worried that the US bond market’s recent selloff may have further to go.

The cost of insurance against a continued push higher in Treasury yields — most notably in the long-end of the curve — has jumped to the highest since last September, options trading shows.

There’s been a pick-up in demand for 10-year options covering the risk that yields will push over 4.85% or more by the end of October, up from roughly 4.55% now. Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s latest Treasury client survey reports that short positions rose to the highest levels in five weeks, while futures positioning data shows that hedge funds extended short bets and asset managers trimmed long positions in bonds.

The moves reflect the increasingly bearish sentiment toward the bond market since policymakers at the Federal Reserve last week signaled they’re likely to keep interest rates elevated well into 2024. That has pushed yields higher as traders recalibrate expectations.

Here’s a rundown of positioning in various corners of the market:

Skew Slide

The skew shown on premium paid for hedging a selloff in long-bond futures rose to 250 basis points by the end of trading on Monday, the highest since September 2022 and up from around 80 basis points two weeks ago. That follows the recent selloff that drove 30-year yields to 4.69%, a jump of about 30 basis points from last week’s lows.

Treasury Futures Divergence

Asset managers trimmed long duration positions by around 39,000 10-year note futures equivalents, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data up to Sept. 19. Hedge funds extended net duration short positions by approximately 58,000 10-year note futures equivalents. In SOFR futures, hedge funds added to net longs in SOFR futures to a record amount.

Five-Year Blocks in Vogue

Block trades on the week continued to favor 5-year note contracts, with just over 85,000 traded via 12 blocks in week up to Sept. 25 — an equivalent amount of cash risk of almost $4m/DV01. Tuesday’s session has seen appetite continue, with a highlight being a $535k/DV01 buyer vs. selling ultra-longs as part of a steepener position.

SOFR Options

The past week has seen emergence of short volatility trades via an array of straddle sales seen in SOFR options. Highlights include a $28 million premium SOFR Sep24 95.00 strike sale and similar selling of Sep24 95.0625 straddles. The 95.00 strike remains the most populated in SOFR options across Dec23, Mar24 and Jun24 tenors.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.