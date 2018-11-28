(Bloomberg) -- If Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell meant to walk back a misstatement from last month, he may not have meant to walk it quite this far. Some strategists believe the U.S. rates market is now ill-positioned for Fed hikes next year.

Eurodollar futures traders on Wednesday reduced the amount of tightening priced in for 2019 to as little as 24 basis points after Powell said in a speech that the fed funds rate was “just below” neutral. That was the least since May and extended a move this month that’s seen expectations for rate increases next year fall by more than half.

Powell’s comment contrasted with his statement on Oct. 3 that Fed rates were probably “a long way from neutral.” It also coincided with speculation that the U.S. central bank is considering pausing its hiking cycle amid slowing global growth and increased market volatility.

Eurodollar trading volumes on the December 2019 contract were about double the 10-day average on Wednesday. And markets now appear to be calling a halt after a likely hike in December and one more next year. That’s well below the median projection of three 2019 hikes reflected in the Federal Open Market Committee’s September statement.

That’s an overreaction, according to Societe Generale economist Omair Sharif. He expects the Fed chairman was simply correcting a “rookie mistake” from last month, which at the time drove a spike in Treasury yields and a stock-market sell-off.

“I don’t think the recent ‘dovish’ Fed chatter suggests that they will hold off hiking unless the data deteriorate meaningfully,” Sharif wrote. “This repricing seems a bit extreme.”

SocGen sees the Fed delivering a hike in December -- as is widely expected -- and again in March and June, before pausing. That view has gained traction among some analysts who expect the FOMC’s updated projections to be revised lower to a median forecast of just two increases next year. A median of just one would be a long shot, in Sharif’s view.

Nevertheless, the dovish interpretation of Powell’s comments was traded across financial markets on Wednesday. A rally in Treasuries took the two-year yield down as much as four basis points, to a session low of 2.79 percent. The Bloomberg dollar index dropped as much as 0.7 percent and the greenback was weaker against all its G-10 peers. Equity investors leapt to the same conclusion on Powell’s speech, with the S&P 500 ending the day up more than 2 percent.

Meanwhile, TD Securities rates strategist Gennadiy Goldberg was inclined to fade the dovish response. Markets shouldn’t over-interpret Powell’s signal on the neutral rate, as that would be to ignore his reflections on an outlook for “continued solid growth, low unemployment, and inflation near 2 percent.” In Goldberg’s view, this isn’t even the groundwork for a pause.

“Powell will be reluctant to provide any sort of thing like that, as his prerogative has been optionality,” Goldberg said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Emily Barrett in New York at ebarrett25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Benjamin Purvis at bpurvis@bloomberg.net, Mark Tannenbaum

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.