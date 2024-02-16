(Bloomberg) -- It’s less than two months into the new year, and already bond investors are getting burned again by wrong-sided bets on the Federal Reserve.

So they’re learning to focus on the upside of a down market: Another chance to lock in relatively large interest payments before they start shrinking for good.

The surge in job growth, sticky inflation and a broader economy that’s consistently defied doomsayers has pushed Treasury yields back around the highest in two months as traders sharply dial back expectations for interest-rate cuts this year.

The data, though, hasn’t shaken the near-universal conviction that rates have peaked and will still come down eventually, even if the timing and degree remain in doubt. That’s left some investors seizing on the downturn as a buying opportunity, wagering that the interest payments will deliver solid returns even if they don’t get the rally they’d been waiting for.

“The market came into this year too optimistic about 2024 cuts, but they will come,” said Gene Tannuzzo, global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle.

The market’s reset gained steam on Tuesday after the consumer-price index rose at a faster-than-expected pace in January. The figures followed a sharp jump in payrolls earlier in the month and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s push back on speculation the central bank would start easing policy as soon as March.

On Friday, the Treasury market was hit by another bout of selling after prices paid by producers rose by more than forecast, highlighting the sticky nature of inflation. Two-year yields jumped as much as 14 basis points to 4.72%, the highest since mid-December, before paring the increase and pulling back to 4.66% late in the trading day.

The shift has driven traders to roll back their once-aggressive rate-cut bets so much that their expectations are now nearly in sync with the Fed, whose median forecast penciled in three quarter-point cuts for 2024. Derivatives contracts are now pricing in the same amount, with the chance of a fourth. Late last year, traders were banking on seven such cuts.

“In a world where the Fed will not be cutting rates as much as expected, income is a story,” Jean Boivin, global head of the BlackRock Investment Institute, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. “We have been very positive on short-duration bonds.”

Bond traders, of course, have struggled to accurately predict the direction of the market since the pandemic, underestimating both the scale of the inflation surge and how aggressive the central bank would respond.

But Powell has clearly signaled that the Fed is done raising rates and plans to ease policy once it’s confident that inflation is heading toward to its 2% target. While that may take longer than expected, the trend lines have moved in the right direction: The 3.1% annual rise in the consumer price index last month — though slightly higher that what economists had forecast — was down from as much as 9.1% in mid-2022.

Moreover, the recent upswing in Treasury yields may exert a drag on the pace of the economy, eventually giving the Fed more leeway, as it ripples through to the cost of other loans. US mortgage rates, for example, rose last week to 6.87%, the highest since early December, according to Mortgage Bankers Association data released Wednesday.

As a consequence, some money managers have been advising clients to shift out of short-term instruments like money-market funds — whose assets have swelled to around $6 trillion — into other fixed-income securities before rates come down. That would allow them to at least capture the current interest income, with further potential upside if a slowdown in the economy causes the Fed to move more quickly.

“This is an opportune moment to take advantage of where rates have moved and the setup of fixed income to provide a high source of income, total return and, most notably, an offset to other expensive asset classes,” said Jeff Klingelhofer, co-head of investments at Thornburg Investment Management.

