(Bloomberg) -- Bond market expectations for the expected pace of consumer price inflation over the coming half decade surged on Monday to the highest level since 2006.

The five-year breakeven rate, a measure based on the yield gap between inflation-linked debt and non-inflation securities, climbed as much as 3.4 basis points to 2.7327%, eclipsing a high from 2008. The rate on five-year nominal securities was around one basis point lower near 0.76%.

Monday’s jump in breakeven rates comes amid a surge in prices for oil products after a cyber attack shut down the largest U.S. fuel pipeline. It adds to a longer-term uptick in inflation expectations that’s been fueled by improving prospects for growth, plans for infrastructure spending and pandemic-related stimulus measures.

Gasoline futures traded at a nearly three-year high, bolstering expected inflation accruals for Treasury securities that are tied to the consumer-price index. Shorter-dated Treasury Inflation Protected Securities also got support from the Federal Reserve’s purchase schedule, which Tuesday targets $2.425 billion of TIPS maturing in 1 to 7.5 years.

Breakevens got a boost Friday in the wake of a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report, with some market observers speculating that the labor-market situation could fuel wage inflation.

(Updates throughout.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.