(Bloomberg) -- If Andres Rubio is troubled by the ugly financial state of the large debt-collection company that he runs, he doesn’t let on in public.

The chief executive officer of Sweden’s Intrum AB was smiling broadly during an interview with Bloomberg last week to discuss the hiring of advisers to look at restructuring the ailing company’s debt. “Very positive,” was his view of the firm’s debt-servicing division, a growing business with “tremendous potential.”

For Intrum’s creditors and investors, battered by the plummeting price of its debt and shares, that mood bears no relation to their own dismal experience lately. “It’s a company that’s communicated really badly over the years,” says Karin Haraldsson, portfolio manager at bondholder Lannebo Fonder, pointing out that executives were so unstressed on a recent capital markets call that it was “quite strange” when a week later they signaled the possible restructuring.

Intrum has risen to prominence over the past decade as one of Europe’s largest debt collectors, an industry that took off after the financial crisis by gobbling up swaths of “bad loans” from big retail banks — where customers were struggling with repayments — and doing the collections themselves. In the era of cheap money, these firms borrowed massively to fuel their expansion.

Now, like peers such as Permira-backed Lowell in the UK and Italy’s doValue, Intrum is racing to adapt to a hard new reality. The inflow of “non-performing” loans that once fed the business isn’t as plentiful today, as economies do better than feared. And the €5.4 billion ($6 billion) of Intrum’s own debt that paid for its ambitions is fast becoming a millstone around the firm’s neck. Investors have had enough of repeatedly missed promises to cut leverage.

Its travails are yet another serious test for corporate Sweden, already struggling with a beleaguered commercial property sector — SBB most notably — that’s having to refinance billions of dollars of debt at a time of stubbornly higher rates. The future of Intrum and its ilk is crucial to Europe’s banks, too, who’ve come to rely on these firms taking bad loans off their balance sheets.

Intrum has started hunting for fixes, including the sale of 30% of its bad-loan book to Cerberus Capital Management, but its shares and bonds have still hit record lows. As prices plunge, many mainstream debtholders are selling out and opportunist buyers — such as hedge funds who seek to profit from distressed situations — are buying in, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity.

Some bondholders are teaming up to recruit their own lawyers and advisers after Intrum’s hiring of debt experts Houlihan Lokey and Milbank increased the chances of a substantial restructuring. A large group that includes Arini, Bain Capital, BlackRock Inc. and others is holding talks already.

“This is a company that hasn’t understood the change in the hiking cycle,” says Helen Rodriguez, head of European special situations at Creditsights. “It’s been focusing on acquisitions, share action and land grabbing when clearly it should have worked on its liquidity and debt profile two to three years ago.”

S&P, Moody’s and Fitch have all just cut Intrum’s credit rating to B or B3, deep into “highly speculative” junk bond territory, and indicated more reductions may follow. The 2025 bonds are trading at a pretty distressed 69 cents on the euro. Short sellers account for 24% of Intrum’s free float, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence as of March 21.

“It’ll need a capital injection, there’s no way around it,” says Michael Falken, chief investment officer at Tidan Capital, who’s shorting the shares. “The asset sale puts a temporary band-aid on a rather stressed capital structure.”

Rubio — who joined Intrum’s board five years ago and has had the top job since 2022 — says there are no talks with shareholders about such an injection, adding that liquidity from the Cerberus deal covers near-term bond maturities and that the advisers are there to “directly address” long-term debt: “That’s what this exercise is about. We don't need cash or anything today.”

Private equity firm Nordic Capital and pension fund AMF, who hold nearly 40% of the share capital, have declined to comment on Intrum’s plight. JPMorgan analysts have slashed their share price target to 5 kronor, signaling more agony for shareholders clinging on at a current price of about 20 kronor.

Bad Marriage

According to several investors, the firm’s woes can be traced back to its 2017 merger with Norway’s Lindorff, a fellow debt collector of a similar century-old vintage that was owned by Nordic Capital. Before then Stockholm-listed Intrum Justitia (its pre-merger name) was viewed as an unflashy, well-run company with a rock-solid balance sheet.

At the time, analysts at Carnegie called the tie-up a “perfect match.” But any marital bliss was brief. To win European Union approval, Intrum had to divest Lindorff’s business in five countries, accounting for 30% of the estimated cost synergies. That triggered a share slump. Lars Wollung, Intrum Justitia’s longstanding CEO, was fired back in 2015 after opposing the merger.

While Intrum was known for providing debt-collection services to banks and companies in exchange for a fee, it quickly dived into the capital-hungry and higher-margin activity of snapping up bad-loan portfolios wholesale for itself. One of its larger shareholders from the pre-merger days, who sold out, says the merged company’s strategy was an extreme gamble on low interest rates, and its driving ethos was to take on debt to buy debt.

Ironically, Rubio’s plan to steer Intrum to safety involves a back-to-basics approach that leans heavily on its original debt-collection services, an activity that’s traditionally needed lots of staff but not much capital. “We have 80,000 clients, we have all the top 25 banks in Europe,” says the CEO. The unit “will only be more important going forward than it’s been in the past.”

For the “investment” side of the business — the bit that buys large portfolios of bad loans from banks and other companies — the idea is to seek out more firms like Cerberus who can provide the financing while Intrum does the actual collections. “We want to grow our investing business by partnering with third-party capital as opposed to using our own balance sheet,” says Rubio.

One pitfall faced by Europe’s debt collectors is that when they buy a bad-loan portfolio, it’s only in the first couple of years that they can be most sure of getting consumers to pay them back. As the loan book gets older, repayments from the “long tail” are tougher to get. This meant they had to keep buying new portfolios to make sure their loans were fresh, something that was much easier to finance when interest rates were near zero.

There’s also just less stuff to buy. After last decade’s sovereign debt crisis Intrum snapped up non-performing loans across Europe, including part of a €10.8 billion portfolio from Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo SpA in a cut-rate deal that priced the portfolio at 29% of its book value. But Italian banks have cleaned up their act and stricter rules, a better economy and Covid loan guarantees have hugely reduced the amount of new bad loans. It’s been the same elsewhere.

Fears about the industry go far beyond Intrum. Bonds sold by Lowell have dropped sharply as investors fret about the roughly €1.3 billion of debt it has due next year. Italy’s biggest debt collector, doValue, is refinancing and is in talks to buy a smaller peer from Elliott Management Corp., a deal that will hand the hedge fund a stake in doValue and secure its support for a capital increase.

The UK’s Arrow Global, bought by TDR Capital in 2021, did manage to cut leverage and do more capital partnerships, but the process took a few years.

Unloved Leverage

While Intrum has heralded the Cerberus deal for providing enough cash to meet its immediate obligations, creditors are wondering at what cost, with some questioning whether the distressed-debt behemoth will have cherry-picked the best loan books. Although the sale improved the Swedish firm’s liquidity, it will also push its leverage even higher because the debt reduction from the transaction won’t offset the loss of earnings.

Intrum has already moved back a deadline for cutting its debt to 3.5 times earnings to the end of 2025. The firm “always says it plans to de-lever to three times and never delivers,” says Lannebo’s Haraldsson.

Some creditors still aren’t wholly convinced that the company will meet its immediate commitments, most notably the bonds that are due to mature in 2024 which are priced currently at about 88 cents on the euro. That suggests “market participants see a risk they’ll be included in a potential debt exercise,” says Magnus Thyni, portfolio head at Swedish asset manager Simplicity AB, which owns bonds maturing in later years.

Rubio rejects the notion that Cerberus has grabbed Intrum’s most attractive assets, pointing to the wide-ranging partnership between the two firms as a counterpoint, plus the fact that the deal involved thousands of portfolios across 13 jurisdictions, and the lifeline offered by the sale. “We did the Cerberus deal purely for liquidity reasons to make sure that we could meet this year’s and next year’s maturities,” he says.

Investors are resigned to a possible restructuring of later-dated debt, but want promises to be kept on the 2024 bonds. “I think they’ll have to pay” in full, says Alberto Gesualdi, a partner at high-yield fund Ver Capital in Milan, which owns that year’s maturity. “Otherwise it would be a reputational disaster.”

Another thorny problem for the company is a chunky revolving-credit facility that needs to be extended to keep vital liquidity on tap.

For the longer-term debt all bets are off as Houlihan and Milbank examine whether a deep restructuring is needed. Some investors question whether the debt selloff has been overdone — and Intrum’s acting finance chief has ruled out a “full loan restructure” — but they’re still braced for the worst when looking at a 2026 bond whose value has fallen to just 61 cents on the euro.

“It seems like they’re doing the right thing now but why did they leave it so late?” asks Mark Remington, high-yield portfolio manager at EFG Asset Management, an Intrum bondholder.

“The most likely way forward is some kind of amend and extend of the bonds, as they have liquidity for near-term maturities,” Thyni concludes. “The problem is they have to convince the market of their strategy. And that’s going to be a tough task considering how long they’ve been talking about reducing leverage without delivering.”

