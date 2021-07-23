(Bloomberg) -- Spreads are blowing out between short-term German debt and its peers after the European Central Bank signaled it may not raise interest rates for years.

The gap between U.K. and German two-year yields approached the widest since March 2020 on Friday, while the U.S.-German spread hovered near levels last seen eight months ago. Investors are snapping up German bonds after the ECB tied policy more tightly to its 2% inflation goal, and said it won’t necessarily react immediately if the target is exceeded for a “transitory” period.

“The ECB has never come close to meeting any inflation criteria,” Rohan Khanna, a strategist at UBS Group AG, wrote in a client note. “This just underscores the sheer magnitude of the challenge facing the ECB and how high the bar for rate hikes has been raised.”

That’s got investors betting on skews in the market caused by policy divergence between the ECB and its peers as countries prepare for life after the coronavirus. Money markets are pricing in a 15-basis-point Bank of England rate hike by August 2022 and an initial increase by the Federal Reserve by early 2023. They don’t see the ECB acting until mid-2024.

To take advantage of the euro-zone policy shift, Khanna likes selling three-month Euribor futures -- which are tied to the benchmark funding rate -- expiring in December 2022 and buying those expiring a year later at a spread of eight basis points. Under the new guidance these should technically be at zero basis points, he said.

