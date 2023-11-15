(Bloomberg) -- Rates traders are piling back into bets on higher US Treasury yields after a huge rally on Tuesday gave them a more attractive entry point.

Wednesday’s session kicked off in Asia with a flurry of large, privately negotiated transactions known as block sales in the futures market linked to Treasury bonds. Block sales in Asia’s session were followed by further short wagers on five-year and Ultra 10-year contracts in New York trading as yields rose after a stack of mixed economic data at 8:30 a.m.

The trades help explain Wednesday’s rebound in yields following Tuesday’s inflation-driven rally. The momentum shift has seen a climb as much as 10 basis points across 5- to 10-year rates, with the 10-year exceeding 4.55%.

Block trades, which are favored by asset managers, offer the ability to quickly establish large positions at a single price. They’re closely watched for signs of big bets on where the market is headed.

Bearish appetite was matched in the Treasury options market where heavy buying was seen in options on a two-year position targeting a 40 basis-point yield rise by the end of next week.

Similar action has also been seen in the options market linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, where demand has emerged on hedges to fade the aggressive pricing of rate cuts for next year.

Traders familiar with the transactions have said Wednesday’s selling in both the two- and five-year futures contracts specifically was being done to reset short positions in both the December 2023 and March 2024 tenors.

At least $2.2 million per basis point of risk has been set via block sales across a swath of tenors.

