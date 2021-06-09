(Bloomberg) -- Global bond traders appear to be readying for a slow summer regardless of how this week’s key U.S. inflation data comes in, as markets show a willingness to look through short-term releases.

Benchmark bond yields for U.S. Treasuries and their Australian equivalents have fallen to roughly three-month lows, while those in Germany are at the lowest since early May. A gauge of expected volatility in interest rates has dropped to its lowest since March.

Interest Rate Volatility Falls as Summer Carry Trades Begin

Although investors have been scouring economic releases for clues on the future path of inflation, data to date have done little to dissuade the Federal Reserve from its argument that price rises will be temporary, keeping the bond market supported. Last week’s much anticipated payroll numbers showed U.S. job growth picked up in May, but not enough to intensify worries about rising inflation driving bond yields higher.

That suggests even a surprise jump in the key U.S. Consumer Price Index report on Thursday may do little to arrest the downward pressure on yields, if investors continue to believe the Fed.

Prices climbed in April by the most since 2008 on an annualized basis -- 4.2% -- and economists expect a figure of 4.7% in May.

“Despite my rate bearishness, I think the Fed can still get away with ‘transitory’ even if May is strong, though only to a degree,” wrote NatWest Markets strategist John Briggs in a note this week about the upcoming data. “I don’t think even a slightly stronger number changes the narrative too much for the June Fed meeting, which is one where they will start to talk about talking about tapering.”

Dry Run

Investors in Asia got a dry run of sorts Wednesday when China’s most widely watched inflation measure -- the producer price index -- surged to its highest since 2008, surpassing estimates. China’s bond yields responded with a shrug, sitting little changed on the day.

Other factors also may be weighing on yields, from buyers of haven assets to demand from pension funds with longer-term investment horizons.

One Reason Treasuries Don’t Seem That Worried About Inflation

For Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors LLC, the fact that speculators have already built up large short positions in Treasury futures suggests that bond yields could even fall further on a high inflation print, if traders decide to cover their bets.

“Short positioning in bonds therefore suggest the tailwinds for lower yields is picking up, entirely contrary to the direction of inflation,” he wrote in a note to clients. “A stronger CPI may lead to lower yields even when volatility rises.”

