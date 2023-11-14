(Bloomberg) -- Traders of interest-rate derivatives piled into aggressive options bets targeting a half-point Federal Reserve easing by March in the wake of data Tuesday showing US inflation slowed last month.

The wagers in the market for options linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate emerged as the consumer-price index figures sent a strong signal that the Fed is done hiking rates, leaving traders to position for officials to pivot to cuts. On the flip side, traders also dumped hawkish bets.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase & Co. clients’ move to boost long positions in Treasuries in the past week couldn’t have come at a better time. The inflation data spurred a huge rally in which front-end to intermediate yields sank more than 20 basis points.

In futures, hedge funds boosted net short positions in 2- and 5-year contracts to records in the week ended Nov. 7, in a sign that short-covering contributed to Tuesday’s rally. Bank of America Corp. models show commodity trading advisers “continue to cover shorts at the back end of the curve and our models suggest there can be more covering to come if momentum points longer,” strategists including Meghan Swiber and Anna (Caiyi) Zhang wrote in a Nov. 13 note.

Here’s a rundown of positioning in various corners of the market:

Bond Funds Boost Longs

In data through Monday, JPMorgan’s latest survey of Treasury clients showed a jump in long positions to the biggest since November 2010, in a shift out of neutral positioning. The timing came just ahead of Tuesday’s bond-market surge after October’s inflation report. The survey shows net long positioning was the highest since June.

Hedge Funds Extend 2Y, 5Y Shorts

In the week up to Nov. 7, hedge funds added to net short positions in 2- and 5-year note futures by a combined $10.3 million per basis point in risk, taking these levels to a record short. Asset managers were notably bearish 10-year note futures, liquidating around $8.4 million per basis point in risk of net long. Overall on the week, asset managers cut net longs by around 29,000 10-year note futures equivalents, while hedge fund net shorts were covered by roughly the same amount.

SOFR Options Activity Post-CPI

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s inflation figures, demand for dovish protection was seen, targeting as much as 50 basis points of rate cuts priced into the March 2024 SOFR futures. Meanwhile, existing hawkish structures appeared to be liquidated, with traders pricing the end of the Fed hiking cycle. In option tenors out to June 2024, the 94.75 and 95.00 strikes remain the most active in terms of outstanding open interest.

Long-End Hedging Cost Diverges

The skew on premium paid to hedge a selloff in the long-end of the Treasuries curve has grown more expensive compared to hedging rising rates in the front-end and belly of the curve, shown by options skew on long-bond futures vs 2- and 5-year contracts. Since the start of last week, the Treasury 30-year yield has seen a range of 4.59% to 4.835%.

