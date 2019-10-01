(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government bonds slid across the curve Tuesday following weak demand at a 10-year note sale amid concern the nation’s central bank and pension fund will cut purchases.

Ten-year bond futures slumped as much as 0.76 yen to 154.26, triggering a margin call at the Japan Securities Clearing Corp. The auction drew the lowest bid-to-cover ratio since 2016 after the central bank’s bond purchase plan for October indicated it may stop buying debt due in more than 25 years.

“The BOJ’s October operation plan announced yesterday is the main reason for the weak result of the 10-year bond auction,” said Naoya Oshikubo, a senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management Co. “It reflects excessive investor worry.”

Adding to the concern was a release from the Government Pension Investment Fund that it will categorize currency-hedged foreign bonds as domestic debt. This will allow the fund to replace part of its Japanese debt holdings worth 43.3 trillion yen ($400 billion) with overseas bonds.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year note jumped five basis points to minus 0.165%, back within the central bank’s preferred zone of 0.2% to -0.2%. Twenty- and 30-year yields rose by the same degree to 0.245% and 0.405%, respectively.

