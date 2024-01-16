(Bloomberg) -- Bond traders have started to scoop up options hedging against the prospect that the Federal Reserve kicks off its easing cycle with a half-point interest-rate cut in March.

Friday saw a surge in options wagers linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, including a $1.5 million play with a maximum payout tied to a 0.5 percentage point cut. Dovish activity continued over Tuesday’s US session, with $4 million in bets targeting at least 0.25 percentage point of easing.

Traders have been weighing for over a month whether the Fed will stand pat or lower rates by 0.25 percentage point come March. Friday’s action is the first significant sign that they’re also considering the possibility, however remote, that a half-point cut is also in play.

The wager followed softer-than-expected December producer price data last week, which prompted front-end yields to slide. They pared their decline Tuesday after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the US central bank should take a cautious and systematic approach when it begins cutting borrowing costs.

Interest-rate swaps were pricing in about 0.15 percentage point of easing for the Fed’s March meeting in late US trading Tuesday, versus 0.19 percentage point as of Friday’s close.

Elsewhere, positioning data from the CFTC showed asset managers liquidating net-long futures positioning for the first time since Dec. 12, while on the flip-side hedge funds covered net shorts for the first time since Dec. 12.

Here’s a rundown of the latest positioning in various corners of the market:

SOFR March Options Popular

Over the past week, open interest has surged across a number of SOFR Mar24 options as traders look to pin expectations for the March meeting. The options expire March 15, a week before the Fed’s policy announcement. Flow highlights over the week (which boosted new risk across a number of strikes) included a 50 basis point rate cut play via 85,000 SOFR Mar24 95.25/95.375/95.4375/95.5625 call condors bought at 0.75. Other popular March upside plays last week included SOFR Mar24 95.1875/95.25 call spreads and SOFR Mar24 95.0625/95.125 call spreads.

SOFR 5% Strike Highly Populated

In SOFR options out to the Sep24 tenor, the 95.00 strike, equivalent to a 5% rate, remains the most populated. A majority of the flow in the strike comes from Mar24 call options amid positioning such as the 94.9375/95.00, which traded in 50,000 on Tuesday, and an array of upside condor structures.

Hedge Funds, Asset Managers Liquidate

In CFTC data up to Jan. 9, hedge funds’ net positioning change was positive 79,000 10-year note futures equivalents, while asset managers were negative 53,000 10-year note futures equivalents. Asset managers liquidated long positions in 2-year note futures out to long-bond contracts, while hedge funds covered net short in the 2-year tenor out to ultra 10-year.

Skew Shift

Skew has moved slightly over recent sessions to favor call options, as traders pay a premium to hedge a Treasuries rally from current levels over a selloff. Long-end skew continues to underperform, as traders see less chance of a long-end rally relative to the front-end.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.