(Bloomberg) -- Yields on inflation-linked bonds fell to the lowest since September after data showed the US economy losing momentum, a signal that bond traders still expect price pressures to eventually cool.

Ten-year TIPS yields dropped to about 1% on Thursday, down from 1.7% in early March and in line with a decline in similar-maturity Treasury notes. That kept the gap between the two securities — a proxy measuring investors’ inflation expectations — steady at about 2.2%.

This week’s ISM manufacturing and service gauges both fell more than expected, underscoring the potential economic damage from failures of regional banks last month. The labor market is also showing signs of softening, with job opening declining and jobless claims edging up. Friday’s payroll report may show job growth is slowing from a brisk pace earlier this year.

On the inflation front, there are signs of price pressure is abating. The price-paid component of the ISM service index, for instance, has all but erased the post-pandemic surge.

Even so, Federal Reserve officials pushed back against market expectations for interest-rate cuts in the second half. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the central bank will need to raise borrowing costs “a little bit higher” and then hold them there for some time to bring inflation back toward its goal.

The following is a series of indicators on how the market views US inflation:

Inflation Snapshot

Inflation News Bites

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said steps taken to ease financial strains were working and the central bank should keep raising interest rates to fight high inflation.

Central bankers who spent past weeks puzzling over how financial turmoil will impact their outlook now have a jolt in the form of higher oil prices to contend with.

Central banks in New Zealand and Australia on Wednesday showcased starkly different approaches in their battle to quell inflation — illustrating a choice that most of their developed-world peers also confront.

A growing chorus of European Central Bank officials predicts that interest-rate increases will soon come to an end — signaling a new-found consensus after tensions began to bubble up at their last policy meeting.

UK business leaders expect one more interest rate rise amid signs that they believe inflation is stabilizing at elevated levels, according to a survey that forms a key part of the Bank of England’s policy discussions.

Key Upcoming US Releases

April 7: Monthly jobs report, including average wages data, for March

April 12: Consumer price index report for March

April 13: Producer price index data for March

April 14: Import and Export Price Indexes for March

April 27: GDP report for first quarter (first reading)

April 28: Personal income and spending report, include PCE, for March; University of Michigan report for April on inflation expectations (final)

May 3: Federal Open Market Committee policy decision

