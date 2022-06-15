Bond Veteran Backed Last 0.75% Hike, Now Says Fed Has More to Go

(Bloomberg) -- Matthew Gelfand is a bond market veteran who praised the last 75-basis-point increase by the Federal Reserve in November 1994. This time, he says the central bank has a way to go.

Bloomberg interviewed Gelfand 28 years ago, when he was helping manage $1.2 billion in U.S. debt at Strategic Investment Partners in Arlington, Virginia, and then he said the Fed was finally “getting ahead of the curve.” Forecasts at the time were for a rise of 50 basis points, and Gelfand said the surprise was “good news.”

The central bank’s decision on Wednesday to hike its overnight lending rate to a target range of 1.5% to 1.75% drew a more tepid response.

“Despite raising the federal funds rate by 75 basis points today, the Fed still has work to do, which they acknowledged,” Gelfand, now executive director of Tricolor Capital Advisors LLC, an investment advisory firm serving nonprofit institutions and high net-worth families in Chevy Chase, Maryland, said via email. “Given long-run expected GDP growth and inflation rates, interest rates are still unsustainably low across the curve. They would need to be about a point higher or more to align with historical averages relative to inflation.”

According to the 1994 story that quoted him, the “benchmark 30-year bond rose as much as 3/4, or $7.50 per $1,000 bond, pushing the yield down seven basis points to 8% immediately after the central bank announced that it raised rates.”

This time around, the two-year Treasury yield plunged as much as 23 basis points to 3.19% as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke during a post-decision announcement press conference. The 10-year yield fell around 15 basis points to 3.32%.

