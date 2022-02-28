(Bloomberg) -- Bond managers are betting Ukraine will meet its financial obligations, even as Russia’s invasion intensifies.

The country has just under $300 million of interest payments on bonds issued in 2015 coming due on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg calculations. The six notes, which carry a 7.75% coupon, were issued as part of Ukraine’s $15 billion debt restructuring.

“I think they have the cash to pay,” said Tim Ash, senior emerging market sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management. “The West will be very willing to make sure they pay and Ukraine could get technical assistance. Going into default at a time of invasion would not be great.” BlueBay has some exposure to Ukraine, but went into the crisis underweight Russian and Ukrainian assets.

The investor expectation comes even as heavy fighting was reported around key cities in the country and the Russian army’s offer of a humanitarian corridor out of Kyiv raised fears that it was planning a full-scale assault on the capital. While Ukraine has begun talks with Moscow in a long-shot bid to end President Vladimir Putin’s invasion, its leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appealed to the European Union to fast-track his country’s membership.

When contacted about the interest payment by Bloomberg News, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance said it “plans investor communication on this matter later today.”

Some strategists are positive on Ukraine regardless of tomorrow’s coupon.

“We see more upside for Ukraine assets here than for Russia,” said Alberto Gallo, a portfolio manager at Algebris UK Ltd. “Even if negotiations end with an agreement today, as we hope, Russia will remain isolated from financial markets and from diplomacy as long as Putin’s regime stays. Ukraine, on the other hand, is likely to join a stronger and more united Europe. It might be late on a coupon. But the long term picture is they will be part of Europe, not Russia.”

Credit markets are facing a week full of uncertainty as traders and investors assess the impact of the escalation of sanctions on pricing and clearing of securities. The cost of insuring Russia’s government debt rose to a record after harder-hitting sanctions on the country prompted Moscow to take emergency measures to shield its financial sector.

On Friday, Ukraine’s long-term foreign currency debt rating was downgraded by S&P Global Ratings to B- from B. The rating provider said that Russia’s military assault poses risks to Ukraine’s economic growth, financial stability, external position, and public finances. S&P has also cut Russia’s credit rating to junk territory.

“It is quite remarkable that at this stage, Russia is probably more at risk of default than Ukraine,” BlueBay’s Ash said.

