(Bloomberg) -- Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. plans to rely on bank loans and commercial paper to meet its funding needs because of waning appetite for bonds sold by Indian shadow lenders, according to an official at the financier.

While the lender itself hasn’t had a large bond issuance since July because of the troubles plaguing the industry, an attempt by its consumer finance unit to raise at least 1 billion rupees ($14 million) met with poor response last month.

What’s more, Indiabulls Housing’s rupee note due September 2021 traded at a record 43.04% yield on Thursday, underscoring risks from the lingering crisis in the nation’s credit market.

Moody’s Investors Service cut the ratings on Indiabulls by three notches this week after the central bank rejected its proposal to combine with Lakshmi Vilas Bank. The merger would have helped the lender to access low-cost funds and tide over a jolt to India’s non-banking financial companies following shadow lending giant IL&FS Group’s collapse last year.

To contact the reporters on this story: Anurag Joshi in Mumbai at ajoshi53@bloomberg.net;Rahul Satija in Mumbai at rsatija1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrew Monahan at amonahan@bloomberg.net, Ravil Shirodkar, Arijit Ghosh

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.