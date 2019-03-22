Bond Yields Around the World Are Tumbling to New Lows

(Bloomberg) -- Bond yields around the world are tumbling to multi-year lows as the global shift by central banks to a more accommodative stance has put the kibosh on the oft-predicted but still-unrealized end of the long bull run in government debt.

“This will be the year that we say: ‘Really, bond yields have plunged this much!?’” said Akira Takei, a global fixed-income fund manager in Tokyo at Asset Management One, which oversees more than $500 billion. Central banks in the U.S., Australia and New Zealand will probably all cut interest rates this year, he said.

Among the superlatives hit this week:

Japan’s 10-year yield slid to its lowest since 2016 on Friday

New Zealand’s equivalent slipped below 2 percent for the first time earlier in the day

Yields on benchmark Treasuries have dropped this week to the lowest in more than a year

Those in Australia are just three basis points from a record low

The global stock of negative-yielding debt hit the highest since mid-2017

Less than two weeks after the European Central Bank abandoned plans on hiking rates this year, the Federal Reserve on Wednesday did the same with its dot-plot projections. The U.S. central bank also announced an earlier-than-anticipated end to its bond-portfolio run-down.

Here are some charts showing how fast yields are falling:

Japan’s benchmark 10-year yield fell three basis points Friday to minus 0.07 percent, breaking below the level of minus 0.05 percent that had held three times this year. That followed a decline in the Treasury 10-year yield to 2.4977 percent Thursday, the least since January 2018.

The tale is being repeated in Australia and New Zealand. Ten-year yields in the two countries have both slid below 2 percent in recent weeks -- New Zealand’s for the first time ever -- as investors have bought the securities following the Fed’s dovish tilt and as the two South Pacific central banks have also acknowledged the increasing chance of rate cuts.

A big part of the reason has been due to markets anticipating the Fed’s more cautious approach will eventually resolve itself into lower interest rates. Overnight-index swaps indicate traders are now pricing in two U.S. rate cuts by the end of next year.

The Fed will start an easing cycle in October, helping to push Treasury 10-year yields down to 1.75 percent, Asset One’s Takei predicts.

Germany is also experiencing a bond market rally, with benchmark 10-year Bund yields poised to drop below zero for the first time since October 2016.

--With assistance from Stephen Spratt.

