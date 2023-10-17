Treasury yields rose toward fresh highs as solid economic reports reinforced the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Stocks rebounded from session lows, but struggled to gain much traction.

Two-year US government bond rates were set for their highest since 2006. Financial companies led gains in the S&P 500 after Bank of America Corp. traders reported their best third-quarter results in at least a decade. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. fell amid a 33 per cent slide in profits. Nvidia Corp. slumped as the US is restricting the sale of chips the company designed specifically for the Chinese market.

U.S. retail sales exceeded all forecasts and industrial production strengthened last month, fresh evidence of a resilient American consumer whose spending is helping stabilize manufacturing. The reports prompted a slew of economists, from Goldman Sachs to JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley, to boost their tracking estimates for third-quarter gross domestic product.

“The data so far is extremely robust,” which keeps another rate hike in December on the table, said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy Americas at BlackRock told Bloomberg Television.

Swap contracts tied to Fed rate decisions showed traders are now pricing in roughly 60 per cent odds that policymakers will raise interest rates by another quarter percentage point in January after holding steady in November and December.

Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said policymakers “have time” to work out whether they can hold interest rates steady or if they need to raise them further to get inflation to policymakers’ two per cent goal.

Traders also kept a close eye on the latest geopolitical events, with President Joe Biden set to travel to Israel Wednesday as a show of solidarity after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas — which is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union. The Israeli military struck the south of the Gaza Strip after ordering people to seek refuge there.

The Bank of Israel underscored the urgency of steadying the shekel following its slide to an eight-year low, reversing expectations among traders who bet on a big interest-rate cut as soon as next week.

Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan is likely to discuss raising its inflation projection for fiscal year 2023 and 2024 at its policy meeting later this month, extending the period in which it sees prices hitting or exceeding its two per cent goal, according to people familiar with the matter. Following news of the central bank price view, the yen briefly strengthened.

Corporate Highlights

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported earnings that beat estimates, as higher interest rates boosted the firm’s revenue.

Johnson & Johnson raised its 2023 revenue outlook as some older drugs beat sales estimates, including its bestseller Stelara that will face generic competition next year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. called Choice Hotels International Inc.’s takeover offer “underwhelming,” rejecting a proposal that would create a dominant player in the budget hotel space.

Dollar Tree Inc. climbed as Goldman Sachs raised its recommendation on the retailer to buy from neutral, based on its strong earnings growth potential.

Key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock speaks, Wednesday

China GDP, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

U.K. CPI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Tesla earnings, Wednesday

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and New York Fed President John Williams speak at separate events, Wednesday

Australia unemployment, Thursday

Japan trade, Thursday

China property prices, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, existing home sales, leading index, Thursday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speak at different events, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 1:13 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0576

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2188

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 149.78 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5 per cent to US$28,543.4

Ether fell 0.9 per cent to US$1,573.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 12 basis points to 4.83 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 2.88 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.51 per cent

Commodities