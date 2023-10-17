2h ago
Bond yields climb as hot data fuel Fed wagers
Bloomberg News,
BNN Bloomberg's mid-morning market update: Oct.17, 2023
Treasury yields rose toward fresh highs as solid economic reports reinforced the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer. Stocks rebounded from session lows, but struggled to gain much traction.
Two-year US government bond rates were set for their highest since 2006. Financial companies led gains in the S&P 500 after Bank of America Corp. traders reported their best third-quarter results in at least a decade. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. fell amid a 33 per cent slide in profits. Nvidia Corp. slumped as the US is restricting the sale of chips the company designed specifically for the Chinese market.
U.S. retail sales exceeded all forecasts and industrial production strengthened last month, fresh evidence of a resilient American consumer whose spending is helping stabilize manufacturing. The reports prompted a slew of economists, from Goldman Sachs to JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley, to boost their tracking estimates for third-quarter gross domestic product.
“The data so far is extremely robust,” which keeps another rate hike in December on the table, said Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy Americas at BlackRock told Bloomberg Television.
Swap contracts tied to Fed rate decisions showed traders are now pricing in roughly 60 per cent odds that policymakers will raise interest rates by another quarter percentage point in January after holding steady in November and December.
Fed Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said policymakers “have time” to work out whether they can hold interest rates steady or if they need to raise them further to get inflation to policymakers’ two per cent goal.
Traders also kept a close eye on the latest geopolitical events, with President Joe Biden set to travel to Israel Wednesday as a show of solidarity after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas — which is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union. The Israeli military struck the south of the Gaza Strip after ordering people to seek refuge there.
The Bank of Israel underscored the urgency of steadying the shekel following its slide to an eight-year low, reversing expectations among traders who bet on a big interest-rate cut as soon as next week.
Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan is likely to discuss raising its inflation projection for fiscal year 2023 and 2024 at its policy meeting later this month, extending the period in which it sees prices hitting or exceeding its two per cent goal, according to people familiar with the matter. Following news of the central bank price view, the yen briefly strengthened.
Corporate Highlights
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp. reported earnings that beat estimates, as higher interest rates boosted the firm’s revenue.
- Johnson & Johnson raised its 2023 revenue outlook as some older drugs beat sales estimates, including its bestseller Stelara that will face generic competition next year.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. called Choice Hotels International Inc.’s takeover offer “underwhelming,” rejecting a proposal that would create a dominant player in the budget hotel space.
- Dollar Tree Inc. climbed as Goldman Sachs raised its recommendation on the retailer to buy from neutral, based on its strong earnings growth potential.
Key events this week:
- Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock speaks, Wednesday
- China GDP, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday
- U.K. CPI, Wednesday
- Eurozone CPI, Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Tesla earnings, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and New York Fed President John Williams speak at separate events, Wednesday
- Australia unemployment, Thursday
- Japan trade, Thursday
- China property prices, Thursday
- U.S. initial jobless claims, existing home sales, leading index, Thursday
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan speak at different events, Thursday
- Japan CPI, Friday
- China loan prime rates, Friday
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 1:13 p.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1 per cent
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent
- The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0576
- The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2188
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 149.78 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.5 per cent to US$28,543.4
- Ether fell 0.9 per cent to US$1,573.48
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 12 basis points to 4.83 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 2.88 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.51 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2 per cent to US$86.46 a barrel
- Gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$1,937.50 an ounce