As the Ukraine crisis adds to global inflationary pressures, the world’s safest assets risk becoming just a temporary shelter.

While Treasuries rallied with global peers Thursday after Russia attacked cities across Ukraine, strategists suggested it may just be a temporary reprieve for bonds before investors return to fretting about out-of-control inflation. That has triggered a search for alternative havens with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. pointing to regional Asian stocks, Standard Chartered plumping for the dollar and JPMorgan Asset Management seeing gold as potential ports in a storm.

“The correlations that bonds traditionally had are no longer holding, and it could get worse if markets focus even more on the inflation outlook,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan AM in Melbourne. “It is affecting bond markets everywhere.”

For investors, a key economic risk from an escalating conflict is a further spike in commodity prices -- exacerbating the rise in inflation at the very moment it is most feared. That increases the pressure on central bankers to raise interest rates and acts as an anchor on bonds.

Here’s a look at how some are positioning for the risk the crisis drives global inflation even higher:

Dollar Bulls

Few assets can replace the world’s reserve currency for its safe haven status, according to analysts. It has advanced against every Group-of-10 currency in the past year as rising Treasury yields add to its appeal.

“The dollar has been the most consistent G-10 safe haven when Russia-Ukraine tensions rise,” Standard Chartered’s Steven Englander wrote Wednesday. “Not much beats the dollar.”

The pound, Swiss franc and yen are the next best currency options, as they experienced limited losses on intensifying tensions, according to Englander.

Quality Stocks

The escalating crisis further increases the likelihood of elevated volatility in an already jittery market, according to Sanford C Bernstein quantitative strategist Rupal Agarwal, who sees value in a number of investing styles.

“We find ourselves at an interesting confluence of multiple forces -– elevated policy uncertainty and rising geopolitical risk during times of high inflation and expected Fed rate hike,” she said. “We believe that the best place to hide right now is in stocks which provide balance between low volatility, high yield and high quality.”

For Goldman, that includes going overweight on local Chinese shares, Southeast Asian equities and a tactical rotation into commodity-heavy Australian stocks.

“We find that Asian regional markets tend to moderately underperform global markets during geopolitical risk spikes, but modestly outperformed during the 2014 Crimea episode potentially because the valuation and earnings growth backdrop was better than average,” strategists including Timothy Moe wrote in a note. “Asian regional markets may fare somewhat better than average during the current bout of volatility.”

Golden Opportunity

Banque Syz and JPMorgan Asset are turning to gold for safety thanks to its traditional store of value reputation. The commodity is trading near its highest in more than a year and has risen 6% this year.

The Swiss private bank is buying the precious metal as protection in case the worst-case scenario of a Ukraine invasion plays out, according to chief investment officer Charles-Henry Monchau.

JPMorgan’s Craig likes gold due to its role as a traditional inflation hedge. “It depends on the shock that global markets are focusing on -- if it’s inflation, you can play gold,” he said.

Duration Value

Still, bonds will still have safety appeal.

The severity of any conflict will determine whether Treasuries will continue to sell off or receive haven demand, according to Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

“Any incursion in Ukraine may aggravate inflation and pressure long-term rates higher,” strategist Paul Christopher wrote in a note Wednesday. “However, if European conflict extends, U.S. long-term rates may steady.”

For investors preferring to “play defense” in fixed-income markets, he suggests allowing long-term bonds mature and reallocating into intermediate ones, preferred securities and municipal bonds.

Wells Fargo also suggests a broad exposure to commodities, larger-cap and quality U.S. stocks and increasing cash holdings as other potential ways to reposition portfolios defensively.

