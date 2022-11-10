(Bloomberg) -- Treasuries’ best day since the outbreak of the pandemic is fueling optimism for a sustained rebound as the Federal Reserve now has more room to slow down its interest-rate hikes.

Two-year yields tumbled 25 basis points on Thursday -- the biggest one-day decline since 2008 -- after October consumer-price data was softer than economists forecast. While cash Treasuries were shut worldwide Friday for a US holiday, two-year futures held the previous day’s gain in Asian trading.

“I’m liking this price action -- bonds are now truly ‘back’!” said Kellie Wood, a fixed-income money manager at Schroders Plc in Sydney. “We are positioned for peak policy rates here.”

Thursday’s rally was the latest -- and strongest -- rebound to fire up the $23.7 trillion Treasuries market this year. While previous rallies have been short-lived as Fed policy makers stuck to their ultra-hawkish stance, Thursday’s data was followed by some officials signaling an easier pace of hikes is now more likely.

Fed’s Logan: May Need to Slow Interest-Rate Hike Pace ‘Soon’

Schroders took profits on short positions in shorter maturities in late October when the market priced a 5.25% Fed terminal rate, Wood said. The money manager then moved to favor shorter-dated bonds and bets on a re-steepening of the yield curve.

“I didn’t think it would pay off so soon but I’ll take it.”

‘Rally has Legs’

Citigroup Inc. strategists said the inflation print added to the sense that the “game is changing,” and suggested it’s time to go long 10-year Treasuries.

“The most potent parts of the hiking cycle are likely now behind us and the rates market along with prominent Fed watchers expect a slower pace of Fed hikes from here,” strategists including Jamie Fahy in London wrote in a note Thursday. “We are inclined to think this Treasuries rally has legs.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.