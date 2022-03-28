Sovereign bonds tumbled, while European stocks gained and U.S. equity futures fell on Monday as economic risks from inflation and tightening monetary policy hit sentiment.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield climbed past 2.5 per cent, above a technical trendline that’s served as a ceiling since the late 1980s. Bonds slid from Australia to the U.K., while Japan’s 10-year rate extended gains even after the country’s central bank announced two unlimited buying operations to keep yields below the top of its allowed range. The dollar jumped and the yen weakened.

A key part of the Treasury curve inverted for the first time since 2006, as the yield on the five-year note rose above that on the 30-year bond. The rout suggests fixed-income investors anticipate an economic downturn and perhaps even a recession as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 advanced, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts dipped as investors also monitored Russia’s war in Ukraine. Most Asian shares lost ground, with Chinese stocks falling as a virus flareup raised worries over disruptions to business operations and the toll on economic growth.

The overall picture suggested a pause in the equity rally from war-induced lows. Shares in big U.S. energy companies declined in premarket trading as oil fell on concerns about demand in China, the world’s biggest crude importer. Gold retreated, while Bitcoin turned positive for 2022.

The war continues to disrupt supplies of key commodities, stoking inflation risks that are contributing to expectations of more aggressive Fed tightening. Traders are pricing in two full percentage points of Fed rate rises over the rest of 2022. Mobility restrictions in China may fan worries about rising costs.

“What is happening with China, it adds to the concerns of -- does this add to the supply-chain disruption?” Mary Nicola, a global multi-asset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, said on Bloomberg Television.

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. plans to suspend production at its Shanghai plant for at least one day, people familiar with the matter said. Tesla hasn’t yet informed employees whether it will extend the suspension, they said.



UKRAINE TALKS

In the latest geopolitical developments, Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams are set to resume in-person talks this week. President Joe Biden tried to temper comments calling for the removal of Vladimir Putin by saying the U.S. isn’t seeking regime change in Moscow.

Global shares have recovered from the lows sparked by Russia’s invasion, but questions remain about the durability of the equity market advance.

It may be that what we’re seeing is “more a bear-market rally,” Chris Weston, head of research with Pepperstone Financial Pty, wrote in a note. He added that investment flows related to portfolio rebalancing at the end of March and the first quarter could lead to “big and questionable moves.”

Some key events to watch this week:

President Joe Biden due to release his 2023 budget, Monday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey to speak, Monday

Australia’s annual budget, Tuesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker to speak, Tuesday

U.S. GDP, Wednesday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin to speak, Wednesday

China manufacturing, non-manufacturing PMIs, Thursday

OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting to discuss production targets, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams to speak, Thursday

U.S. jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7 per cent as of 10:30 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.0978

The Japanese yen fell 2 per cent to 124.55 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.3841 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3128

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 2.50 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.60 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.73 per cent

Commodities