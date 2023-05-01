A renewed bout of selling hit the entire Treasury curve, with a slew of companies considering selling bonds before Wednesday’s Federal Reserve rate decision.

As Wall Street gears up for the Fed’s 10th consecutive hike since March of last year, around 10 issuers are considering moving forward with debt sales in the U.S. investment-grade primary market Monday. Borrowers are anticipated to pile in during the coming weeks as more companies exit earnings blackouts, with Meta Platforms Inc. said to kick off proceedings with a five-part deal.

These offerings tend to represent a double-whammy for Treasuries, which tend to cheapen amid competition from new debt and as underwriters sell government bonds to rate-lock the issue for corporate buyers. As a result, the two-year yield climbed as much as 10 basis points to around 4.1 per cent Monday. The rate on the 10-year note rose at a slower pace, approaching 3.5 per cent.

Equities posted small moves after notching two straight months of gains, with traders continuing to sift through a batch of corporate results and taking comfort in the fact that JPMorgan Chase & Co. decided to acquire First Republic Bank in a government-led deal for the failed lender.

“The second-largest ever U.S. bank failure is a stark reminder that, although some of the most visible banking sector stress points came in March, the full impacts remain to be seen,” said Will Compernolle, macro strategist at FHN Financial. “Markets are showing a 92 per cent expectation for a 25bp hike on Wednesday, but the bank failure will certainly enter into the meeting’s discussions as the Fed continues balancing the risks between potentially exacerbating banking sector weaknesses through higher interest rates and letting inflation rise higher through a premature rate pause.”

Compernolle expects Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference to stress the Fed’s “meeting-by-meeting” approach to monetary policy even more than usual this week as March bank tension impacts on credit tightening slowly emerge.

Stock market investors holding on to hopes that the Fed will cut rates in the second half could be disappointed later this week, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson.

“If the message delivered at this meeting is more hawkish, it could provide a near-term negative surprise for equities,” Wilson wrote in a note

Key events this week:

U.S. factory orders, revised durable goods, light vehicle sales, Tuesday

U.S. ADP payroll data, Wednesday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference following the central bank’s interest-rate decision, Wednesday

U.S. initial jobless claims, international trade in goods and services, Thursday

European Central Bank rate decision, followed by ECB President Christine Lagarde’s news conference, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, non-farm payrolls, Friday

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard at Economic Club of Minneapolis, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1025

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.2550

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 136.81 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6 per cent to US$28,597.04

Ether fell 2.3 per cent to US$1,849.18

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.48 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 15 basis points to 2.31 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 3.72 per cent

Commodities