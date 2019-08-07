(Bloomberg) -- Sovereign bonds dropped in India as traders dialed back bets of large easing after a split verdict on the size of Wednesday’s reduction, and as the central bank said it would calibrate further cuts.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year debt fell as much as 7 basis points, before reversing losses to trade up one basis point at 6.35%. The rupee rose 0.2% against the dollar, while stocks posted modest gains.

The Reserve Bank of India lowered its benchmark rate by an unprecedented 35 basis points to 5.4%, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch being the sole participant in a Bloomberg survey to correctly predict the move.

Four of the six-member panel voted for a 35-basis points cut, with two voting for a 25-basis point reduction. Hopes of chunkier easing were dashed after Governor Shaktikanta Das said the authority would calibrate further cuts depending on incoming data.

“What they are indicating is that they have used whatever space was available to them, and for further rate cuts, the data has to deteriorate a lot, which is weighing on the bonds,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.

Yields fell 51 basis points in July amid a global bond rally that saw funds flocking to rupee debt amid a sea of negative global yields. Their purchases of $1.2 billion of bonds last month was also prompted by the government’s pledge to keep its budget deficit in check and a proposal to shift a part of the record federal borrowing overseas.

The latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade war has sent investors rushing once more to haven assets, pushing the world’s stockpile of negative-yielding bonds over $15 trillion. The Trump administration labelled China a currency manipulator after the Asian nation led the yuan slide past 7 to the dollar on Monday.

