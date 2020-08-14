(Bloomberg) -- India’s sovereign bonds fell after data showed retail inflation spiked in July, raising doubts about further easing by the central bank.

The yield on the 5.79% bond due in 2030 rose five basis points to 5.95%.

Retail inflation accelerated closer to 7% in July, creating a dilemma for policy makers who have vowed to keep their easing bias intact for as long as it is necessary to revive economic growth. The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates on hold at a policy review last week amid inflationary pressures.

“We maintain further scope for up to 50 basis points cut in the current cycle, but with MPC’s desire for statistical reflection of durably low inflation, near-term cuts may be ruled out,” said Madhavi Arora, an economist at Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

The prospect of a prolonged rate pause is seen dampening demand for government debt as the market faces 12 trillion rupees ($160 billion) of sovereign bond sales this fiscal year. Yields have already been on the rise since the RBI disappointed markets by not announcing measures to supplement the demand for bonds in the latest policy review.

Arora of Edelweiss expects the RBI to continue its open market bond purchases and Federal Reserve-styled Operation Twist, where the central bank simultaneously buys and sells bonds in long and short-tenors.

