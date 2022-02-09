(Bloomberg) -- A relief rally spread across the world’s biggest government bond markets on Wednesday after yet another policy maker from the European Central Bank pushed back against traders betting on a rapid pace of interest-rate hikes this year.

The 10-year yield on Italian debt snapped a seven-day advance. The equivalent German yield fell as much as five basis points, putting it on track to end its longest rising streak on record. The moves filtered through to the U.S. Treasury market, pulling the 10-year yield further away from a critical 2% threshold.

Investors may have over-reacted to what they see as a hawkish pivot from the European Central Bank, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said at the finance committee of France’s National Assembly. His comments come after President Christine Lagarde told European Parliament on Monday that any adjustment to monetary policy will be “gradual.”

“The loud splashing noises from the ECB are the sounds of another policy maker desperately rowing away from the idea of a rate increase anytime soon,” said Paul Donovan, the chief economist at UBS AG. “The ECB does seem to now be making a co-ordinated effort to communicate.”

Officials caught many investors off guard last week by signaling a faster-than-expected pace of rate increases, spurring a rapid repricing in rate-hike wagers and bruising bond holders. The pivot also added to a sense of urgency that has gripped markets over the need for policy makers across the world to address accelerating inflation.

Those bets were trimmed slightly on Wednesday, with money markets now pricing in less than a quarter point increase in September and December from the ECB.

“The market has come very fast, very far,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank AG. “Together with some soothing comments from ECB officials since the weekend, more investors feel comfortable in taking advantage of the higher yields now that volatility is calming down somewhat.”

Still, despite the latest pullback, the rates market is pricing in a more aggressive tightening path than envisaged by Klaas Knot, one of the ECB’s most hawkish officials. And it underscores the challenges policy makers face in guiding the market as they look to unwind the unprecedented stimulus ushered in during the pandemic.

“There’s scope for consolidation in the coming month, but I don’t expect the market to capitulate on its hawkish stance before the 10 March ECB meeting,” said Chris Attfield, a fixed-income strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc.

