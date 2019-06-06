(Bloomberg) -- Sovereign bonds rallied in India after the central bank cut its key policy rate and opened the room for further easing. The rupee held losses.

The Reserve Bank of India lowered it key policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent and changed its stance to accommodative from neutral. Thirty seven of 43 economists surveyed in a Bloomberg poll had expected a rate cut.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year debt fell 11 basis points to 6.91 percent. Yields fell 38 last month, and are hovering near their lowest since Nov. 2017. The rupee was trading down 0.2 percent to 69.39 to a dollar.

Yields have been sliding in India, reflecting a more benign global environment for bonds, as escalating trade tensions intensifies worries over growth. The trade war hit home last week with the U.S. saying it would impose tariffs on previously duty-free Indian products, a move that has coincided with a slowdown in Asia’s third-biggest economy and a shadow bank crisis that continues to be a drag on credit markets.

The rupee is among emerging Asia’s top performers in the past three months, thanks to the gush of foreign cash that followed a thumping win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party.

