(Bloomberg) -- Sovereign bonds in India rose after the government desisted from providing a large fiscal boost to the economy, easing fears it may borrow more to fund the stimulus. The rupee weakened in line with emerging-market peers as a worsening trade war further fueled global growth worries.

A drop in crude oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields after the escalation in the U.S.-China trade tensions also provided tailwind to the rally in bonds.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday rolled back an additional levy on global funds, announced an immediate infusion of 700 billion rupees ($9.8 billion) set aside in the budget last month to bolster capital of banks, and lifted curbs on government departments to buy new vehicles.

“The measures should assuage concerns of investors as the Finance Minister refrained from making populist overtures,” Shubhada Rao, chief economist at Yes Bank Ltd. wrote in a note. “Instead she stuck to easing supply side bottlenecks while emphasizing on efficient flow of funds within the economy.”

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell six basis points to 6.51%. The rupee was down 0.5% to 72.05 to a dollar. Yields have climbed 22 basis points over the past three weeks on concerns that the government may spend more to pump-prime a slowing economy.

Bond traders are also focusing on a central bank board meeting later today, which will likely announce the final dividend that it will transfer to the government. The Reserve Bank of India will also consider the report of a panel studying how much reserves the authority should hold, according to an official aware of the development, the Bloomberg Quint reported.

Any transfer of surplus capital by the RBI will help the government meet its goal of narrowing its budget deficit over time.

