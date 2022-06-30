Treasuries rallied after data showing a slowdown in consumer spending -- the main driver of the US economy -- fueled concern about a recession.

The yield on the 10-year note dropped back below the psychologically important 3 per cent mark on Thursday -- down from a decade-high of nearly 3.5 per cent earlier this month. The S&P 500 almost wiped out losses that topped 2 per cent earlier in the day, but was still poised for its worst first half since 1970. The dollar fell.

US consumer spending fell for the first time this year, suggesting an economy on somewhat weaker footing than previously thought amid rapid inflation and Federal Reserve hikes. A view that central banks need to act fast because they misjudged inflation has roiled markets, with traders ramping up bets the economy will buckle under aggressive tightening.

“The stagflation that has gripped our country right now is going to make it tough on the stock market over the intermediate term,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak. “When demand is not the key reason why inflation is a problem, a slower economy is not going to help bring inflation down as much as some experts seem to think right now.”

After a rough first half of the year, July will be a pivotal month for the future direction of markets amid corporate earnings, key inflation data and the upcoming Fed policy meeting, according to Greg Marcus, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management. He says volatility will probably remain elevated until there’s evidence that inflation is moderating, recession risks are receding and geopolitical threats are declining.

Over the past few months a strategy that has worked well for a decade has been met with fresh lows in the market. Traders have shunned the “buy-the-dip” mantra while embracing the “sell-the-rally” mode. As a result, the S&P 500 entered a bear market for the second time since 2020, having plunged over 20 per cent from its January peak.

But dismal performance is not an indication of what’s to come.

The US equity benchmark lost 21 per cent in the first half of 1970, during a period of high inflation that the current environment has been compared with. It gained 27 per cent during the last six months of that year. In 2020, it dropped 4 per cent in the first half and soared 21 per cent in the latter half of the year.

“We’re going to have a double-digit return between now and the end of the year,” Jonathan Golub, head of US equity strategy at Credit Suisse, told Bloomberg Television. “We don’t have a profit problem as much as people say.”

Elsewhere, oil headed for the first monthly decline since November as OPEC+ completed the return of output that it halted during the pandemic. Base metals were on pace for the worst quarterly slump since the 2008 global financial crisis as China’s economy recovered only gradually. Gold was set for a third straight monthly decline as investors weighed rising interest rates against recession fears.

What to watch this week:

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 12:31 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0478

The British pound rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.2170

The Japanese yen rose 0.7 per cent to 135.61 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 10 basis points to 2.99 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 18 basis points to 1.34 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 16 basis points to 2.23 per cent

Commodities