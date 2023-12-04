Bullish call for U.S. small caps and European stocks as the USD weakens: strategist

Stocks and bonds retreated as traders pause after November’s blockbuster rally and debate the case for interest rate cuts. Bitcoin surged past US$41,000, while gold briefly touched an all time high.

The 10-year Treasury yield added five basis points to 4.25 per cent while U.S. futures posted modest losses.

A slew of economic reports this week are expected to shed light on the state of the U.S. labor market and whether markets are prematurely excited that softer economic conditions can open the door to Federal Reserve rate cuts. Soft-landing hopes built on an economy at “stall speed” look fragile, leaving the market open to risks of a deeper contraction, JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Mislav Matejka warned in a note.

“Rates seem to price more the positive news than not,” Mauro Valle, head of fixed income at Generali Investments Partners, wrote in a note. “It’s unlikely to see another movement for lower yields in the final weeks of the year.”

The benchmark S&P 500 advanced about nine per cent last month — one of its best November rallies in a century — on optimism around a peak in interest rates. That has left the index in overbought territory — a technical level that is generally considered to be precursor to a selloff.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday pushed back against expectations of cuts in the first half of 2024. Swaps markets now see a more than 50 per cent chance of a reduction in March and are fully pricing in a cut in May.

Those bets are set to be tested tomorrow, with the latest reading on U.S. job openings (or JOLTS) for October. That report will be followed by ADP’s National Employment Report on Wednesday and non-farm payrolls on Friday.

“Still-robust demand and labor-market dynamics in the U.S.” should keep traders wary that inflation can keep cooling, according to Barclays Plc strategists including Ben McLannahan. “Further falls in inflation will be more difficult from here,” they wrote in a report.

Among individuals stocks, Spotify Technology SA shares rose in premarket trading after the company said it will reduce headcount by about 17 per cent, at least the third time this year the streaming service has cut jobs. Roche Holding AG gained after the Swiss drugmaker agreed to buy Carmot Therapeutics Inc. for as much as US$3.1 billion in a deal that would give it access to experimental medicines in obesity and diabetes.

Meanwhile, gold surpassed US$2,130 an ounce before giving up gains for the day. Bitcoin climbed past the US$41,000 level to the highest since April 2022.

Key events this week:

Riskbank November meeting minutes released, Monday

U.S. factory orders, durable goods, Monday

Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Japan’s Tokyo CPI, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Tuesday

South Korea CPI, GDP, Tuesday

Eurozone PMIs, Tuesday

Australia GDP, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, Wednesday

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

China trade, FX reserves, Thursday

Eurozone GDP, Thursday

Germany industrial production, Thursday

U.S. wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Japan household spending, GDP, Friday

U.S. non-farm payrolls, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 per cent as of 5:40 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.0867

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.2669

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 146.49 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 5.4 per cent to US$41,890.5

Ether rose 3.5 per cent to US$2,260.24

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.25 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.37 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.17 per cent

Commodities