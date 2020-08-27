(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields jumped after Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve will remain accommodative and shift to a more relaxed approach on inflation, while U.S. stocks eked out modest gains. Asian equity futures were mixed, and the dollar climbed from a two-year low.

Futures rose in Japan and were little changed in Australia and Hong Kong. The S&P 500 reached an all-time high for a fifth day and the Nasdaq Composite also set a record before closing in the red. The yield premium demanded by investors on long-maturity U.S. debt compared to short-term notes increased to the most in two months after Powell said the Fed will seek inflation that averages 2% over time, a step that implies allowing for periods of overshoots.

Elsewhere, crude oil declined as Hurricane Laura weakened while crossing over land in the refinery and LNG-rich Gulf of Mexico region. Gold retreated for the fourth time in five sessions.

Global stocks are heading for a fifth week of gains as technology shares continue to push higher and investors monitor progress on vaccine developments for the pandemic. Meantime, reports showed that U.S. weekly jobless claims remained above 1 million and the economy contracted slightly less than forecast in the second quarter.

“Powell was hugely dovish,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer for Bleakley Financial Group. “Then bonds woke up, said this guy wants higher inflation, sell!”

Here are some key events coming up:

The U.S. Republican National Convention continues.

Personal spending and the PCE Deflator data are due Friday in Washington.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Thursday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.3%.

Hang Seng futures were little changed.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.1%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

The yen was at 106.55 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.8864 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1820.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose six basis points to 0.75%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $43.02 a barrel.

Gold was at $1,929.53 after sliding 1.3%.

