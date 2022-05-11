Bonds Slump as President Plans to Name New PM: Sri Lanka Latest

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa promised to name a new prime minister and cabinet this week to end political instability as he continues to defy calls to resign. The government lifted a nationwide curfew on Thursday for a few hours.

Promises to restore stability in Sri Lanka are falling flat for investors who sent the value of the nation’s dollar bonds plummeting to fresh lows.

Sri Lanka’s central bank chief has threatened to quit if political stability isn’t restored at the earliest.

Key Developments

Sri Lanka Bonds Slump as Unrest Threatens To Delay IMF Bailout

Where Sri Lanka’s Inflation-Driven Crisis Could Head Next

Sri Lanka’s Stock Market Closed on Wednesday as Bank Ops Shut

IMF Says Talks with Sri Lanka Continue, Concerned About Unrest

Sri Lanka Central Bank Chief Threatens to Quit Amid Tumult

All times local:

Sri Lanka Bonds Slump as Unrest Threatens To Delay IMF Bailout (1:40 a.m.)

The island nation’s debt due in 2029 slumped 4 cents on Wednesday to be quoted at 37 cents on the US dollar, the lowest on record, according to indicative pricing data compiled by Bloomberg.

Most other Sri Lankan dollar bonds also dipped further into distress after Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation as prime minister did little to quell uncertainty.

President Appoints Commissioners to Keep Running the Country (11:10 p.m.)

President Rajapaksa Gotabaya appointed a commissioner general and two additional commissioners to maintain essential services in the country.

President Promises New PM, Cabinet This Week (9:10 p.m.)

Sri Lanka’s president said he will name a new prime minister and cabinet this week to restore political stability to the island nation. Rajapaksa also promised constitutional changes to give more power to the parliament, a long-held demand of the protesters. They have also demanded the amendment curtail the sweeping powers of the president’s office.

“I will give the opportunity for the new government and prime minister to start a new program to take the country forward,” the leader said.

Sri Lanka Will Lift Curfew For Seven Hours on Thursday (8:41 p.m.)

President Rajapaksa will lift the nationwide curfew for seven hours from 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, according to a government circular.

President Rajapaksa to Make Televised Statement Tonight (7:00 p.m.)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will make a statement on television at 9:00 p.m. local time, his spokesman Sudewa Hettiarachchi said. He gave no other details.

Pope Francis Appeals for Peace in Sri Lanka

Pope Francis said in a tweet he appealed to all those “with responsibility” to listen to the people whle respecting human and civil rights. Sri Lanka has a sizeable Catholic community, accounting for around 7% of the population.

Chinese Ambassador Meets With Opposition Leader (4:40pm)

Beijing’s embassy in Sri Lanka said the Chinese ambassador Qi Zhenhong met with opposition leader Sajith Premadasa to discuss the current situation.

Central Bank Head Says He Will Quit in Absence of Stability (3:20 p.m.)

Central Bank head Nandalal Weerasinghe said he had taken the job in April with expectations that political stability will be established within two weeks. Little has been achieved in the last month, he told reporters in capital Colombo, adding that he didn’t wish to continue if political stability is not achieved.

Central Bank Chief Calls For Political Stability (2:55pm)

Sri Lanka’s Central Bank head warned that the island nation’s deep economic woes could worsen further if a solution to end its current political crisis isn’t found “urgently.”

Nandalal Weerasinghe’s comments follow the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa as prime minister and the dissolution of the cabinet. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is currently without a finance minister as the country, on the brink of bankruptcy, looks to the International Monetary Fund for help.

Ruling Coalition Partner Willing to Accept Opposition Leader as Next PM (1:32 p.m.)

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party, a member of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s ruling alliance, is prepared to support opposition leader Sajith Premadasa as prime minister should he be willing to take the role, Adaderana news website reported, citing party secretary-general Dayasiri Jayasekara.

Premadasa has rejected earlier overtures, saying that he wants Rajapaksa to resign first before an all-party government can be formed. The parliament speaker is holding a virtual meeting of leaders from all the parties at 3 p.m.

Sri Lanka May Lift Curfew on Thursday (1:23 p.m.)

Defense Ministry Secretary Kamal Gunaratne, an ally of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, said he hopes to lift the curfew Thursday while denying that the state of emergency declared last week was a step toward military rule.

“We know people have difficulties. But we also have to protect people,” Gunaratne said in press briefing in Colombo. “We are called to calm the situation. We are under civilian government. When the situation is calm we will stay back.”

Gunaratne also confirmed that former premier Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s brother, was evacuated to Trincomalee naval base in the northeast after protesters stormed his residence in Colombo.

Rights Council Asks Army Chief, Police to Explain Violence (10:00 a.m.)

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka has called Army Chief Gen. Shavendra Silva and Inspector-General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne Wednesday morning to explain why they failed to prevent the violence that erupted Monday, Adaderana news portal reported.

Stock Exchange Shut For a Second Day (9:22 a.m.)

The Colombo Stock Exchange “reluctantly” decided to keep the equity markets shut for a second day as banks will remain closed for customers, even though the real-time gross settlement and inter-bank payment systems will be operational.

CSE continues to monitor necessary conditions to enable smooth and fair stock market operations and remains committed to reopen markets as soon as conditions are favorable for smooth functioning of all activities, the circular said.

Army Denies Sri Lanka Preparing for Martial Law (8:25 a.m.)

The situation on the ground is peaceful for now, military spokesman Brigadier Nilantha Premaratne said by phone. The military has been deployed to help the police maintain law and order, and people have been advised to stay in their homes, he said.

The moves comes after at least eight people were killed in violence through 6 a.m. Tuesday, including two policemen, a ruling party lawmaker and a mayor. About 100 vehicles were burnt or damaged.

India Denies ‘Political Persons’ Fled to Country (8:21 a.m.)

India’s High Commission in Sri Lanka denied rumors and reports that certain unnamed “political persons and their families” have fled to India.

Industry Bodies Seek President’s Resignation (8:09 a.m.)

Sri Lanka’s so-called Joint Chambers, a body comprising the main industry bodies including the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and American Chamber of Commerce Sri Lanka, urged President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to urgently appoint a new interim prime minister and cabinet acceptable to all political parties. Following that, Rajapaksa should “respect the voice of the public and resign immediately,” their statement said. It also appealed to the public to stay calm.

Sri Lanka President Calls For Unity Again (6:57 a.m.)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took to Twitter for the third time in three days to appeal for calm and call for unity following the violent clashes between government supporters and protesters earlier this week.

Rajapaksa has resisted attempts to make him resign during the weekslong protests. He has in the past indicated that he would be willing to allow constitutional amendments to curb his sweeping executive powers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.