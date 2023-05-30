Treasuries and U.S. stock futures advanced on hopes that Congress will pass a debt accord to head off a default as White House and Republican congressional leaders stepped up lobbying in support of the deal.

Treasury yields fell across the curve. Yields on short-dated bills - the most at risk of a default - were indicated lower as they extended a decline from recent highs. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent respectively. Nvidia Corp. advanced 3.1 per cent in premarket trading after CEO Jensen Huang unveiled several AI-related products and services

The clock is ticking as backers of the agreement have only a week to get it through Congress before a possible June 5 default - the so-called X Day. President Joe Biden has been personally calling lawmakers to support the bill, with a vote by the House likely Wednesday, before it goes to the Senate. Even if the deal is approved, traders have to contend with risks including a probable Federal Reserve rate hike next month and a slowdown in China which sent a key stocks gauge into a bear market on Tuesday.

“Maybe the rally has a bit further to go but it's more buy-on-rumor, sell-on-the-news,” said Cesar Perez Ruiz, chief investment officer of Pictet Wealth Management. “As from now, we will go back to looking at economy, inflation, plus the drain of liquidity as the Treasury General Account will need to be refilled.”



European stocks fluctuated. Nestle SA and Unilever Plc declined after both announced the appointment of new chief financial officers, underscoring a changing of the guard at consumer-goods companies as inflation pressures the industry. Euro-area government bonds got a boost from data showing inflation in Spain slowed more than expected in May.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped as much as one per cent on Tuesday, marking the fifth day of declines and taking its losses from a Jan. 27 peak to about 20 per cent. The HSCEI gauge and Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index are among the month's worst performing major equity gauges, as a sluggish economic recovery, weakening yuan and tensions with the U.S. leave traders with little reason to buy. The offshore yuan weakened past 7.1 per dollar for the first time since November.

Assuming Congress approves the debt deal, the Treasury Department may sell more than US$1 trillion of bills through the end of the third quarter to bolster its cash balances, according to some estimates, depriving other markets of liquidity needed to maintain gains.

For Fed policymakers, details of the deal will be another consideration when they meet next month, with markets pricing in an increase of 25 basis points by July. The focus this week will be on U.S. jobs data, due Friday, with economists expecting the addition of 200,000 payrolls in May, down from average monthly growth of about 370,000 over the past year.

“The key point for us is that U.S. growth will continue to slow, credit tightening will continue through the second half of the year,” Wayne Gordon, executive director of commodities and FX at UBS Global Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “It may indeed lead to the Fed starting to do a more obvious pivot, potentially even starting to cut rates by the end of the fourth quarter.”

Meanwhile, a rush of 12 banks and companies are tapping Europe's primary bond market on Tuesday, seeking to get out ahead of a potential U.S. debt-ceiling deal that may lead to a deluge of T-bill sales. The worry is that Treasury bill sales will further raise borrowing costs. Borrowers are looking to lock in lower costs of funding now, despite it being school holidays in the UK which usually leads to a slower week of bond sales.

In commodities, oil declined amid concern about demand from Asia. Gold was steady near the lowest level since March.

Key events this week:

U.S. consumer confidence, Tuesday

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin interviewed by NABE as part of monetary policy webinar series, Tuesday

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

U.S. job openings, Wednesday

Fed issues Beige Book economic survey, Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker has fireside chat on the global macro-economy and monetary conditions, Wednesday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speak in Boston, Wednesday.

ECB issues financial stability review, Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Eurozone HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Thursday

U.S. construction spending, initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Thursday

ECB issues report its May 3-4 monetary policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at German savings banks conference, Thursday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks on economic outlook at NABE's webinar, Thursday

U.S. unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 9:47 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0706

The Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 140.18 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 7.0980 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2372

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4 per cent to US$27,808.59

Ether rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,902.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 3.74 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.41 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.31 per cent

Commodities