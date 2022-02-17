(Bloomberg) -- This year on Wall Street, bonuses are bigger than in a decade. Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Goldman Sachs have bumped bonuses for dealmakers by 30%, 40%, and even 50%. And as employers across the board face a mass exodus as part of the pandemic-inspired “great resignation,” compensation packages are swelling in many other industries as well in the new year.

If you’re among the lucky workers getting a bonus, after you’ve done all the serious stuff—set aside for your kids’ college, your retirement, or that house you’ve been eyeing—what should you splurge on?

It’s no crime to treat yourself. And thankfully, there are a lot of ways to give yourself a little (or big!) reward that could still pay dividends down the line. The Bloomberg Pursuits team spends all year evaluating products and experiences to figure out which are the best uses of your time and money. Now that it’s finally fun season, here are 10 enjoyable ways to spend your bonus that are also—in one way or another—a good investment.

Buy a Vacheron Constantin Overseas Watch

In the recent frenzy around watch collecting, models such as the Patek Philippe Nautilus and Rolex Daytona have shot out of reach for most shoppers; the former was discontinued by Patek in an act of brazen market manipulation, and the latter has become so coveted that wait lists for new models are stretching into years. Pre-owned versions can cost three times list price, or more. This has expanded the general field for sports watches, boosting interest in lesser-known models with excellent mechanics and august histories.

The Vacheron Constantin Overseas line of watches, launched in 1996, was considered by many aficionados to be an “underappreciated gem” that you could walk into a store and buy from the case, or find online for less than the sticker price. That was true until 2018, when—according to Rudiger Albers, the U.S. president of watch retailer Wempe—prices began to “increase exponentially.” Buyers began reporting wait times at dealers in summer 2020.

“Since Q1 2020, we’ve witnessed an 83.5% increase in market value for the current generation blue-dial Overseas," Mike Manjos, chief revenue officer of WatchBox, a major dealer in the global pre-owned watch market, told Bloomberg Pursuits in fall 2021. Those watches are now selling for $10,000 or more over the retail price. While the wait list for new versions stretches from six months to a couple of years, that’s a far cry from the five or more years for coveted timepieces from Rolex or Audemars Piguet. Catch this watch while it’s at the beginning of its rise, and you’ll enjoy a beautiful investment on your wrist for years to come.

Price: Starting at $19,400 for self-winding models. To read more: How the Vacheron Constantin Overseas Fell Into Favor

Bid on a 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale

The past two years have brought a perfect storm to the collector car market: Extended issues with supply chains and chip shortages have delayed production and deliveries of new cars, while the pandemic has everyone spending more time at home and online. A lot of people have spent much of it looking at cars. So it stands to reason that the values of the best collectable cars have grown stupendously, pushed in part by the online car-auction websites such as Bring a Trailer, which makes buying and selling significant cars online as easy as pushing a button (and then marshaling the patience to await the bidding deadline).

For instance, values of a concours-worthy Ferrari 458 Speciale have risen by a whopping 54% since this time last year, to $540,000, according to the car insurance and data analysis firm Hagerty. Even the value of a 458 Speciale in “Excellent Condition” is up by more than 34%, to $425,000. The V8 Italian Stallion was famously designed in collaboration with Pininfarina; the “Speciale” model included active front diffusers, a vented front hood, aero fins on the side skirts, and a rear diffuser with integrated exhaust outlet—plus 597 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque in Speciale trim. While wait lists extend for years to get a new Ferrari, a collectable one like this, vetted by dozens of eager commenters and easily purchased online, is the perfect way to spend your bonus.

Price: About $420,000 currently. To read more: Bring a Trailer Sold a Whopping $829 Million in Cars in 2021

Add a Special Bottle of Glen Grant Scotch to Your Bar

There’s no denying the pleasures of a great Scotch. Especially if that great Scotch also has the potential to increase more than 500% in value, as rare whiskies have this past decade. Not even cars, art, or wine performed as well, according to consultancy Knight Frank. For a sizable chunk of your newfound change, the Glen Grant Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition Aged 60 Years is one to buy. If you’re willing to crack open the crystal decanter shaped like a still, originally priced at $30,000, you’ll be treated to the best Glen Grant whisky our reviewer Brad Japhe has ever had the pleasure to drink: potent dark fruit, nutmeg, and Christmas spice, all with an alluring creaminess that lingers on and on. Or stash it away: That bottle is but one of 360 in the world and all but guaranteed to appreciate.

While you wait, may we suggest a 25-year-old Glen Grant single malt from independent bottler Douglas Laing? Found online for $300, it’s a crisp pour with a honey-hued, biscuity appeal and a superb way to get your hands on rare, old whisky at a much lower price. In fact, for every superaged whisky on the market, there’s a comparable, younger alternative, especially when factoring in the ability to, you know, actually procure it.

Price: $34,999 To read more: Older Whisky Isn’t Always Better. Here’s What You Can Buy Instead

Nab a Pair of Cyb'Air Lava Boots From Dematerialised

The biggest fashion brands are already staking a claim in the metaverse. Gucci Garden, for example, a pop-up on Roblox that sold Gucci designs, saw one bag fetch $4,000 in real-world cash. Nike Inc., too, announced an in-depth partnership with the platform. In September, Balenciaga brought out a collection of clothes in Fortnite. Not to be outdone, Burberry created a string of unique characters called Sharky B—playable NFT creations complete with jetpack, armbands, and pool shoes—to live in Blankos Block Party from Mythical Games. The collection sold out quickly for almost $400,000.

So where do you find new stuff like this right when it comes out? An e-commerce platform called Dematerialised operates on the stock model popularized by streetwear, releasing a shoe, bag, or other item in a limited edition of usually no more than 150 units. Successful buyers receive an NFT, or nonfungible token, which is a virtual certificate of ownership that runs on blockchain technology. With this proof of authenticity, an owner can showcase a handbag or dress on VRChat. Its most recent drop—or “drip” as it’s called on the site—was held on Thursday, Feb. 10, and the collection by inventive designer Roberts Wood sold out almost immediately. A few additional options are still available. We’re partial to this futuristic sneaker boot that has a triple-decker bubble air heel and can be transformed to look as if you’re standing in hot molten lava.

Price: €200 ($228) To read more: Luxury Brands Are Already Making Millions in the Metaverse

Invest in Your Community’s Health

Making the area where you live a better place for all its community members is one of the most rewarding ways to invest. In this year’s Philanthropy special section of Bloomberg Businessweek, writer Mark Ellwood spoke to experts, nonprofit leaders, and philanthropic advisers to find modest and meaningful ways to contribute to America’s stickiest problems.

If health-care inequality is something you care about, the most meaningful way to start is in your backyard. Aaron Dorfman, president of the National Committee for Responsible Philanthropy, suggests approaching your local health foundation. These organizations are formed when nonprofit hospitals are sold to for-profit companies and assets from 501(c)(3) days are required to be legally fenced from the sale. In their later form, the groups act as independent grantmakers, offering financial support to grassroots health-care initiatives. Examples include the Con Alma Health Foundation in New Mexico and the Missouri Foundation for Health, one of the state’s largest philanthropic bodies. Such foundations, which often are not fundraising, can be excellent guides on how to make meaningful donations.

To read more: Philanthropic Advisers Talk About the Five Biggest Issues Facing America

Join the Ovid Winery Mailing List

By joining a top winery mailing list, you get early, exclusive access to competitive allocations of wine. This is why, for some of the most coveted lists, there’s a yearslong waiting list just to get your name added. Once plugged in, you can get investment-quality wines to have or to hold.

Ovid winery on Pritchard Hill in Napa, Calif., makes a rich, dark, and silky main bottling (very drinkable, even when young, according to our wine critic Elin McCoy), the intense Hexameter Syrah, and the big, opulent Loc Cit. And if you get on the mailing list, you’ll have the option of trying out master winemaker Austin Peterson’s thoughtful “experiments,” wines he makes while exploring potential creations. These are bottles you can’t buy anywhere else in the world; they’re excellent conversation starters and a good way to explore a new wine over dinner with friends in the future.

Price: It’s free to join the list, but there’s generally a two-year wait. Once on, you’ll be offered a three-bottle pack from the winery’s latest release, with total price ranging from $600 to $1,200. To read more: Elite Bottles of Wine So Exclusive You Can’t Buy Them

Plant Trees on a Trip to Hawaii

A journey to a lavish Hawaiian resort may sound like money well spent—even if it’s money you’ll never get back. But thanks to the Malama Hawaii program, which focuses on give-back experiences that place visitors at the crosshairs of culture and conservation, you can also ensure that your vacation spending has positive long-term impact. Of the roughly two dozen official Malama “voluntourism” excursions that you can add to any itinerary is a helicopter charter from O’ahu to a remote nahele, or native forest, to plant trees with the Hawaiian Legacy Forest nonprofit. Whether you tack on horseback riding or off-road exploring once you’re on the ground, it’s an unforgettable investment in Hawaiian land that will literally grow and grow.

Price: From $3,900 for 2.5 hours for two people. To read more: Hawaii Is Rethinking Tourism. Here’s What It Means For You

Buy a Huge Home

The thing about land, the saying goes, is that they don’t make it any more. In recent years, the same could be said for houses, as material and supply crunches combined with the soaring cost of labor to contribute to a nationwide home shortage. Yet, there are still options out there—exquisite, lavish, highly desirable options—that are available for the right price. In fact, last year brought more homes sales over $50 million than ever. Ultraluxury is hotter than ever.

Take this $60 million oceanfront mansion in East Hampton, N.Y., that sits on a dune between Georgica Pond and the Atlantic. The house, built in 1926, has 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ baths, and by dint of its location, waterfront views from nearly every angle of its 6,100 square feet. Should its footprint prove insufficient—for this price, many will want to get as much bang for their buck as they can—the house is permitted to add perhaps 1,400 square feet. When you hear that the previous owners bought it 30 years ago for a mere $3.5 million, you’ll start seeing more and more upside to the staggering price tag.

Price: $60 million. To read more: More Homes Than Ever Are Selling for $50 Million. Here Are Eight on the Market

Get Serious About Your Skin Care

Back in the ’70s, the Japanese scientists at SK-II investigated why the hands of older workers in a sake distillery had such youthful-looking skin. They discovered that a byproduct of the rice wine fermentation process contained a sort of magic skin serum, and isolated it to a compound the company calls Pitera. It’s the key to Pitera Essence, which— in testing by the Bloomberg Pursuits team—brought the clearest, most demonstrable results among non-retinol facial products in reducing the appearance of dark spots, brightening skin in general, and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles. As far as skin-care products go, this is on the more expensive side, but it costs far less than injectables or surgical procedures. After all, you can buy all the clothes and toys you want with your bonus, but at the end of the day, you have only one face. Why not invest in keeping it healthy and youthful longer?

Price: $235 for the new special Andy Warhol Limited Edition bottle. To read more: This Facial Essence Makes Your Skin Look Younger and Brighter

Score a Simon Hantaï Painting at Gagosian

No one wants to buy at the top of a market. That’s certainly not how you got your bonus this year. But investing in a totally unknown artist comes with its own risks, not least the fact that that artist might remain unknown. Enter the so-called middle market whose established artists have proven markets, some respect in art history, and a built-in collector base that’s done the price discovery for you. The work might not be going to the stratosphere anytime soon, but chances are slim that it will lose its value.

A prime example is work from Simon Hantaï, a Hungarian-born, French national who pioneered the technique of pliage, whereby a canvas is crumpled, painted, and smoothed to reveal a unique abstract design. Hantaï died in 2008, and his work has since undergone a major market resurgence; the powerful Gagosian Gallery is currently doing a solo exhibition of his work in New York, which is where Tabula, an acrylic on canvas from 1980, is on view.

Price: €375,000. To read more: How to Invest in Art

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.