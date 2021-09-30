(Bloomberg) --

Boohoo Group Plc lowered its forecast for sales growth and profitability this year after the online fast-fashion retailer was hit by high shipping costs and global supply chain disruption.

The e-commerce group forecast full year sales growth of between 20% and 25%, compared with a previous estimate of 25%. Boohoo’s adjusted margin for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is now expected to be between 9% and 9.5%, compared with a previous range of 9.5% to 10%, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Boohoo blamed the reduction on 26 million pounds ($35 million) of shipping costs -- higher than pre-pandemic levels -- as well as inflation in labor costs.

News of a slowdown in growth comes as a surprise after Boohoo said in June that revenue had jumped nearly a third in the first quarter and reiterated its forecast of 25% revenue growth.

Boohoo has grown rapidly in the last few years, expanding both organically and through buying rivals, most recently brands from the failed Arcadia Group. In the past year the retailer has also begun a comprehensive review of its governance following a scathing independent review of its operations after a labor scandal at a supplier factory.

Boohoo said Thursday that its medium-term growth plans are on track despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic. The fast-fashion site has doubled market share in the U.K. and U.S. over the last two years. During the first half to Aug. 31, it also had record sales of 976 million pounds.

Sales in August and September are also picking up and current trading is seeing a rebound. The end of lockdowns in many markets means more of Boohoo’s core younger customers are buying outfits for visits to pubs, clubs and restaurants.

Shares in Boohoo are down over 25% since the start of the year.

