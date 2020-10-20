(Bloomberg) -- Boohoo Group Plc shares dropped for a second day following a report that four U.K. accounting firms had ruled out working with the scandal-plagued retailer, which is parting ways with auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The stock fell fell as much as 15%, and was down 9.1% to 231 pence at 8:13 a.m. in London trading.

After Boohoo said Monday that it would seek a new auditor, the Telegraph, citing unidentified people, reported that Deloitte, KPMG, BDO and Grant Thornton had decided against seeking the role. That leaves EY as the last of the largest six firms in the running. The audit firms declined to comment, the Telegraph said.

An independent review published last month found that Boohoo ignored warnings about significant labor violations at U.K. garment suppliers. However, it cleared the company of direct involvement in any abuses.

A Boohoo representative declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Boohoo raised its full-year forecast on Sept. 30 after reporting strong sales.

