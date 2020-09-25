(Bloomberg) -- Boohoo Group Plc’s garment contractors had significant and unacceptable issues in labor conditions, according to an independent review of the U.K. fashion retailer’s supply chain.

The company said Friday it’s publishing the report in full, and pledged to improve its auditing to fight such abuses.

Deputy Chairman Brian Small said some parts of the report “make for uncomfortable reading.”

Alison Levitt, a lawyer and former U.K. public prosecutor, led the review after reports of contractors that were paying less than minimum wage and skimping on safety precautions in Leicester amid a flareup of Covid-19 cases.

The company previously said that since 2016, it has been carrying out regular unscheduled inspections among suppliers in Leicester.

